https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/kill-as-many-as-possible-israel-reportedly-devising-plan-to-occupy-gaza-following-genocide-1117624238.html

'Kill as Many as Possible': Israel Reportedly Devising Plan to Occupy Gaza Following Genocide

'Kill as Many as Possible': Israel Reportedly Devising Plan to Occupy Gaza Following Genocide

Sputnik International

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week that it is Israel’s policy to allow as much humanitarian aid into Gaza as necessary, which aid agencies have said is false.

2024-03-29T07:37+0000

2024-03-29T07:37+0000

2024-03-29T07:37+0000

analysis

palestine

palestine-israel conflict

genocide

israel

benjamin netanyahu

john kiriakou

rafah

hamas

humanitarian crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/19/1117538940_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_064b857d0318396117e01f368671b63a.jpg

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week that it is Israel’s policy to allow as much humanitarian aid into Gaza as necessary, which aid agencies have said is false. And yesterday, the prime minister said that he wanted to allow food convoys into Gaza at the Rafah crossing, but that convoys were being raided and taken over by Hamas.This week, Israel also abandoned talks with Hamas in Qatar in response to the US' decision to abstain from the UN Security Council's resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Just a day later, after the US stated that the resolution was “non-binding”, the US State Department said that Israel had agreed to reschedule the meeting on military plans for Gaza’s southern city of Rafah.Esteban Carrillo, a Beirut-based Ecuadorian journalist and head of news for The Cradle, spoke to Sputnik’s Political Misfits on Thursday about Israel’s continued fight against Hamas. When asked by Sputnik’s John Kiriakou whether Israel’s war is for public consumption, or if it is to depopulate Gaza and settle it with Israelis, Carrillo suggested that it is “not possible to stomp out ideas with violence”.“The history of the world tells us that it’s impossible to stomp out resistance. You cannot stomp out ideas with violence. So it's really just for foreign consumption,” said Carrillo. “It's the same thing as, when, George W. Bush stood in front of the banner with ‘mission accomplished’. Like, we defeated terrorism, and then to this day the wars are still raging.”Sputnik’s Kiriakou said the Political Misfits team has seen advertisements and fliers across synagogues in North America telling those in the Jewish community that they can buy land in Israel, which suggests that the Gaza Strip is under the process of being occupied by the Israelis. Where, exactly, the land is being sold was unconfirmed at the time of this article's publication. “It's happening,” Carrillo responded. “It's happening completely. We at The Cradle have seen these reports about these meetings happening in the US, you know, in which land is offered up for sale, like auctions. And what are they selling? They're selling property in Gaza because at the end of the day, this is what the zionist project is about now. It's a homeland for Jewish people, but in which the homeland is put ahead of the people.”“They canceled this delegation to Washington. They walk out of Qatar, leaving a small Mossad team. And now they're walking it back. They're walking it back because they know that with no US support these things fall apart in a matter of days. They haven't been able to defeat Hamas, which is a militia with about 35,000 strong in six months, dropping everything on them, killing thousands and thousands of civilians and Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other groups, they're still there, they're still battling.”Kiriakou noted that the Israeli government’s stance on rescuing hostages has changed over the course of the war, adding that Netanyahu has been accused of abandoning hostages, as he continues to walk away from hostage swap deals. He also notes that there have been reports of Israeli soldiers killing two unarmed doctors who refused to abandon their patients, while Israel claimed to have killed 200 “terrorists” at the al-Shifa hospital complex in the last two days.“Just ask Netanyahu what he is doing to rescue all the captives who remain in Gaza. Nothing,” said Carrillo. “He walked away from all the talks. Every time Hamas offers a comprehensive ceasefire—a lasting ceasefire that includes a prisoner exchange, Netanyahu and his entire band of misfits comes out and says, 'this is ridiculous. This is absurd. We cannot accept that this would be a total defeat.' So it's right there, they don't even try to hide it.”“This is the end goal here, to make it so that, even if there's a lasting ceasefire and even if there's humanitarian aid and attempts for reconstruction, what is there going to be to reconstruct? At this point, these places are like the surface of the moon,” said Carrillo. “There's nothing that anyone can do.”“We have seen the level of brutality that has been unleashed. And we talk about the invasion of Rafah as if it's something that is going to happen, when in reality Rafah has already been under heavy fire, under heavy airstrikes for weeks at this point,” he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/international-court-of-justice-orders-israel-to-take-all-measures-to-prevent-genocide-in-gaza-strip-1116407062.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/gaza-hospital-missile-blast-leaves-trail-of-blood--tears-1114278410.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/most-americans-disapprove-of-israels-military-actions-in-gaza-poll-reveals-1117606027.html

palestine

israel

rafah

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes