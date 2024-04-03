https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/magnitude-75-66-and-63-quakes-hit-near-taiwan-tsunami-warning-issued-in-japans-south-1117709068.html

Magnitude 7.5, 6.6 and 6.3 Quakes Hit Near Taiwan, Tsunami Warning Issued in Japan's South

A 7.5-magnitude and 6.6-magnitude earthquakes were registered in the vicinity of Taiwan, and tremors were felt on the southern Japanese islands, data of the Japan Meteorological Agency showed.

The 7.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 8:58 a.m. local time on Wednesday (23:58 GMT on Tuesday) near the eastern coast of Taiwan at a "very shallow depth," the agency said without providing further details. The second earthquake was recorded in less than 15 minutes - at 9:11 a.m. local time.The 6.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the same region at 9:35 a.m. local time at a depth of 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) underwater.Social media users posted videos on X showing that several buildings in Taiwan tilted and were partially destroyed.Tremors were also felt in the southern Japanese prefecture of Okinawa. After the earthquakes, tsunami warnings were issued for the southern Japanese islands of Okinawa, Miyako and Yaeyama. The agency said tsunami waves could reach as high as three meters (10 feet).Japanese broadcaster NHK reported that a 0.3-meter-high tsunami wave reached the island of Yonaguni at 9:18 a.m. local time. A small wave also reached the port of Ishigaki at 9:32 a.m. local time.There was no immediate information from officials on casualties and damage. The Japanese government established a headquarters to collect and analyze information after powerful earthquakes near Taiwan and the tsunami warnings for Japan's southern islands.

