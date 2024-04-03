https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/russia-circulates-in-unsc-draft-condemning-israeli-strike-on-iranian-consulate-1117710927.html

Russia Circulates in UNSC Draft Condemning Israeli Strike on Iranian Consulate

Russia has circulated in the UN Security Council a draft statement of the UN body condemning the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday.

On Monday, Israel carried out an airstrike on the consular annex of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, destroying the building. Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said seven of its members were killed in the attack, including two commanders. On Tuesday, the Syrian Health Ministry said that the attack also killed four Syrians and injured 13 more."By agreement with our Iranian and Syrian colleagues, we circulated a draft Security Council statement for the press condemning what happened [Israel's attack]," Polyanskiy wrote on Telegram. This is another opportunity to test the true intentions of our Western colleagues. We will see how the work on the document goes", he added.

