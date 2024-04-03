https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/us-congresswoman-greene-says-cia-running-conflict-against-russia-in-ukraine-1117726168.html
US Congresswoman Greene Says CIA Running Conflict Against Russia in Ukraine
US Congresswoman Greene Says CIA Running Conflict Against Russia in Ukraine
Sputnik International
The CIA is directing the conflict against Russia on the ground in Ukraine, US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said in an interview with journalist Tucker Carlson.
2024-04-03T22:29+0000
2024-04-03T22:29+0000
2024-04-03T22:29+0000
world
us
marjorie taylor greene
tucker carlson
russia
ukraine
cia
ukraine crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/19/1116980143_0:50:3072:1778_1920x0_80_0_0_6cb35c64cff11a71ece4a1f03dc778f8.jpg
“To fund a war, to pay for it, to continue it, to advise it, to have our CIA on the ground over there running that war in Ukraine against Russia — nuclear-armed Russia… that is a complete departure from anything that is Christian,” Greene said on Wednesday. It is contrary to Christian principles to fund wars all over the world, Greene added. Officials and media lie every single day by claiming that Russia intends to take over Europe, Greene said. Such a claim contradicts statements made by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Greene said. In February, US media reported that the CIA created a network of spy bases in Ukraine over the past eight years, including a dozen forward operating bases along the Russian border that engaged in operations against Russia. CIA Director William Burns has personally visited Ukraine at least 10 times since February 2022.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/leaked-details-on-cia-ops-in-ukraine-signal-end-is-near-for-kiev-agency-vet-1116996822.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/19/1116980143_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5ced27c4491dcb7c8f83f689a5508c87.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
cia in ukraine, us cia spec ops, marjorie taylor greene interview with tucker carlson, us intelligence community, us provoke ukraine crisis
cia in ukraine, us cia spec ops, marjorie taylor greene interview with tucker carlson, us intelligence community, us provoke ukraine crisis
US Congresswoman Greene Says CIA Running Conflict Against Russia in Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The CIA is directing the conflict against Russia on the ground in Ukraine, US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said in an interview with journalist Tucker Carlson.
“To fund a war, to pay for it, to continue it, to advise it, to have our CIA on the ground over there running that war in Ukraine against Russia — nuclear-armed Russia… that is a complete departure from anything that is Christian,” Greene said on Wednesday.
It is contrary to Christian principles to fund wars all over the world, Greene added.
Fighting a “proxy war” in Ukraine against Russia does not protect the US or serve its national security interests, Greene said. People in the US want to see a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, Greene said.
Officials and media lie every single day by claiming that Russia intends to take over Europe, Greene said. Such a claim contradicts statements made by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Greene said.
In February, US media reported that the CIA created a network of spy bases in Ukraine over the past eight years, including a dozen forward operating bases along the Russian border that engaged in operations against Russia. CIA Director William Burns has personally visited Ukraine at least 10 times since February 2022.