https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/us-congresswoman-greene-says-cia-running-conflict-against-russia-in-ukraine-1117726168.html

US Congresswoman Greene Says CIA Running Conflict Against Russia in Ukraine

US Congresswoman Greene Says CIA Running Conflict Against Russia in Ukraine

Sputnik International

The CIA is directing the conflict against Russia on the ground in Ukraine, US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said in an interview with journalist Tucker Carlson.

2024-04-03T22:29+0000

2024-04-03T22:29+0000

2024-04-03T22:29+0000

world

us

marjorie taylor greene

tucker carlson

russia

ukraine

cia

ukraine crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/19/1116980143_0:50:3072:1778_1920x0_80_0_0_6cb35c64cff11a71ece4a1f03dc778f8.jpg

“To fund a war, to pay for it, to continue it, to advise it, to have our CIA on the ground over there running that war in Ukraine against Russia — nuclear-armed Russia… that is a complete departure from anything that is Christian,” Greene said on Wednesday. It is contrary to Christian principles to fund wars all over the world, Greene added. Officials and media lie every single day by claiming that Russia intends to take over Europe, Greene said. Such a claim contradicts statements made by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Greene said. In February, US media reported that the CIA created a network of spy bases in Ukraine over the past eight years, including a dozen forward operating bases along the Russian border that engaged in operations against Russia. CIA Director William Burns has personally visited Ukraine at least 10 times since February 2022.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/leaked-details-on-cia-ops-in-ukraine-signal-end-is-near-for-kiev-agency-vet-1116996822.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

cia in ukraine, us cia spec ops, marjorie taylor greene interview with tucker carlson, us intelligence community, us provoke ukraine crisis