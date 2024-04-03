https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/us-navy-shipbuilding-efforts-face-delays-due-to-supply-chain-labor-challenges---reports-1117709717.html

US Navy Shipbuilding Efforts Face Delays Due to Supply Chain, Labor Challenges - Reports

US Navy shipbuilding efforts for Columbia-class nuclear-armed submarines and other vessels face delays in excess of a year, US Naval Institute News reported, citing a one-page summary of a US Navy shipbuilding review.

The USS District of Columbia faces a 12 to 16-month delay, the US Navy reportedly said on Tuesday. As for Columbia-class nuclear-armed submarines, the Congressional Budget Office estimated that the cost of the program increase up to $120 billion, which is 20% over initial estimates.The guided-missile frigate USS Constellation faces a delay of up to three years, the Navy said. The USS Enterprise aircraft carrier also faces an 18 to 26-month delay, the Navy said.The Navy attributed the delays to factors including design maturation, supply chain challenges and difficulty finding skilled workers.

