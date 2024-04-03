https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/us-navy-shipbuilding-efforts-face-delays-due-to-supply-chain-labor-challenges---reports-1117709717.html
US Navy Shipbuilding Efforts Face Delays Due to Supply Chain, Labor Challenges - Reports
US Navy Shipbuilding Efforts Face Delays Due to Supply Chain, Labor Challenges - Reports
Sputnik International
US Navy shipbuilding efforts for Columbia-class nuclear-armed submarines and other vessels face delays in excess of a year, US Naval Institute News reported, citing a one-page summary of a US Navy shipbuilding review.
2024-04-03T03:49+0000
2024-04-03T03:49+0000
2024-04-03T03:49+0000
military
us
us navy
military & intelligence
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1c/1117600094_72:0:2929:1607_1920x0_80_0_0_e80427cc39c8c035ce0ec3c9b2e15095.jpg
The USS District of Columbia faces a 12 to 16-month delay, the US Navy reportedly said on Tuesday. As for Columbia-class nuclear-armed submarines, the Congressional Budget Office estimated that the cost of the program increase up to $120 billion, which is 20% over initial estimates.The guided-missile frigate USS Constellation faces a delay of up to three years, the Navy said. The USS Enterprise aircraft carrier also faces an 18 to 26-month delay, the Navy said.The Navy attributed the delays to factors including design maturation, supply chain challenges and difficulty finding skilled workers.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/pentagons-wasteful-spending-eats-away-at-us-defense-capability-1117195799.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1c/1117600094_429:0:2572:1607_1920x0_80_0_0_013d2507c1fe94e4fa7d401b944658aa.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us navyб us navy delays, us columbia-class nuclear submarines, us military issues, us navy programs, us army modernization
us navyб us navy delays, us columbia-class nuclear submarines, us military issues, us navy programs, us army modernization
US Navy Shipbuilding Efforts Face Delays Due to Supply Chain, Labor Challenges - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Navy shipbuilding efforts for Columbia-class nuclear-armed submarines and other vessels face delays in excess of a year, US Naval Institute News reported, citing a one-page summary of a US Navy shipbuilding review.
The USS District of Columbia faces a 12 to 16-month delay, the US Navy reportedly said on Tuesday. As for Columbia-class nuclear-armed submarines, the Congressional Budget Office estimated that the cost of the program increase up to $120 billion, which is 20% over initial estimates.
The guided-missile frigate USS Constellation faces a delay of up to three years, the Navy said.
The USS Enterprise aircraft carrier also faces an 18 to 26-month delay, the Navy said.
The Navy attributed the delays to factors including design maturation, supply chain challenges and difficulty finding skilled workers.
“The review shows some of the metrics sought” by Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro on “the impact of Covid on production cadence,” said Representative Joe Courtney of Connecticut, the top Democrat on the House Armed Services seapower subcommittee.