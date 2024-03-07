https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/pentagons-wasteful-spending-eats-away-at-us-defense-capability-1117195799.html

Pentagon's Wasteful Spending Eats Away at US Defense Capability

Pentagon's Wasteful Spending Eats Away at US Defense Capability

Sputnik International

The Pentagon will receive $10 billion less for fiscal year 2025 than it was initially projected by the Biden administration. What does this mean for US combat readiness?

2024-03-07T18:35+0000

2024-03-07T18:35+0000

2024-03-07T19:00+0000

military & intelligence

us

joe biden

karen kwiatkowski

ukraine

pentagon

f-35

white house

kiev

opinion

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/07/1117190798_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8cd948cd411a26947dc3ac98bea93807.jpg

The Joe Biden administration is expected to request a 1% increase in defense spending to $849.8 billion for FY2025, according to Bloomberg.However, the 1% increase means that the Department of Defense will get $10 billion less than it was initially projected as last year's debt-limit deal between Team Biden and US Congress imposed caps on government spending. The cuts will affect the F-35 fighter jet program and the much-delayed Virginia-class submarines.According to the Pentagon analyst, this "reduction" could be seen as "the very tiny beginnings" of a new defense policy for the US which was forced on bureaucrats and politicians against their will, i.e. the one that brings the US defense back home.Despite decreasing the Pentagon budget, the Biden administration is weighing whether it can tap around $200 million in US Army funding to provide support to Ukraine. The $60 billion funding package for the Kiev regime remains in limbo as the House Republicans have shifted their focus to border-related security issues.The $200 million could be spent on critical weapons, supplies, and artillery shells. US media drew attention to the fact that the debate over this modest sum of money indicates how furious the White House has grown in finding any possible support to the Kiev regime.She noted that the Pentagon budget could have been used for ordering cheaper and more efficient aircraft, drones, helicopters and air defensive systems."The Pentagon does not 'save' money for rainy days, it would do what the White House asks, even if it is stupid or non-strategic, with the expectation of getting this money replaced in future budgets. Surely, the Pentagon is beginning to wake up, because a 1% increase is – by their way of thinking – a radical and drastic 'decrease' in their budget."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240203/f-35-jet-fails-to-meet-basic-operating-standards-in-65-areas---pentagon-report-1116568754.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/nulands-resignation-means-hard-times-ahead-for-ukraine-1117171405.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20181117/pentagon-failed-audit-reaction-1069897977.html

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

pentagon spending, us defense budget, pentagon money waste, pentagon audit, ukraine aid, corruption in ukraine, ukraine war, us f-35 jet fighters, us virginia-class submarines