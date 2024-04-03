https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/watch-new-russian-loitering-munitions-in-action-1117716125.html
Watch New Russian Loitering Munitions in Action
One of Russia’s top military equipment manufacturers, the Kalashnikov Concern, has recently demonstrated its latest creations in action.
Kub-BLA is a loitering munition developed by Zala Aero, a subsidiary of Kalashnikov, that was first unveiled to the public in 2019.These kamikaze drones are designed to take out ground targets located deep behind enemy lines, which would otherwise be safe from threats like artillery strikes.While little was known about the maximum range of these loitering munitions, Kalashnikov has revealed this week in a social media post that Kub-BLA can strike at targets at distances “up to and over 50 kilometers.”Kub-BLA drones have already seen action in the Ukrainian conflict. A press release by the Russian Ministry of Defense recently mentioned the destruction of a Ukrainian satellite uplink and two Ukrainian military vehicles by a Kub loitering munition strike.
