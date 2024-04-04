https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/france-has-useful-information-on-organization-of-crocus-terrorist-attack---macron-1117735339.html

France Has 'Useful Information' on Organization of Crocus Terrorist Attack - Macron

France Has 'Useful Information' on Organization of Crocus Terrorist Attack - Macron

Sputnik International

France has "useful information" about the organization of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, commenting on the phone talks between Russian and french defense heads earlier this week.

2024-04-04T12:55+0000

2024-04-04T12:55+0000

2024-04-04T12:55+0000

world

emmanuel macron

france

russia

paris

russian emergencies ministry

moscow concert hall attack

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117399515_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5dc4e664e7207317cd7eb83eb461b9de.jpg

"I did ask the director of services and the relevant minister to hold technical negotiations because ... first of all, to express solidarity, and because we have useful information, I will not disclose it here, about the origin and organization of this terrorist attack,” Macron told reporters at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Aquatics Centre near Paris.On March 22, several armed men broke into Crocus City Hall and started shooting at people. They also started a fire in one of the auditoriums, which was full of people ahead of a concert. The attack left 695 casualties, including 144 dead, according to the latest data from the Russian Emergencies Ministry. The four main suspects in the case — all of them citizens of Tajikistan — tried to flee the scene in a car but were detained and charged with terrorism. Russian authorities believe their plan was to flee to Ukraine, where the masterminds of the attack had arranged a safe haven for them. An investigation is underway.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/french-defense-minister-holds-phone-conversation-with-russias-shoigu---reports-1117722814.html

france

russia

paris

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

crocus terrorist attack, french president emmanuel macron, russian and french defense