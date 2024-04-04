https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/france-has-useful-information-on-organization-of-crocus-terrorist-attack---macron-1117735339.html
France Has 'Useful Information' on Organization of Crocus Terrorist Attack - Macron
France Has 'Useful Information' on Organization of Crocus Terrorist Attack - Macron
Sputnik International
France has "useful information" about the organization of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, commenting on the phone talks between Russian and french defense heads earlier this week.
2024-04-04T12:55+0000
2024-04-04T12:55+0000
2024-04-04T12:55+0000
world
emmanuel macron
france
russia
paris
russian emergencies ministry
moscow concert hall attack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117399515_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5dc4e664e7207317cd7eb83eb461b9de.jpg
"I did ask the director of services and the relevant minister to hold technical negotiations because ... first of all, to express solidarity, and because we have useful information, I will not disclose it here, about the origin and organization of this terrorist attack,” Macron told reporters at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Aquatics Centre near Paris.On March 22, several armed men broke into Crocus City Hall and started shooting at people. They also started a fire in one of the auditoriums, which was full of people ahead of a concert. The attack left 695 casualties, including 144 dead, according to the latest data from the Russian Emergencies Ministry. The four main suspects in the case — all of them citizens of Tajikistan — tried to flee the scene in a car but were detained and charged with terrorism. Russian authorities believe their plan was to flee to Ukraine, where the masterminds of the attack had arranged a safe haven for them. An investigation is underway.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/french-defense-minister-holds-phone-conversation-with-russias-shoigu---reports-1117722814.html
france
russia
paris
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117399515_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0ad600af0d2d3c059139c1676d2cf2ee.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
crocus terrorist attack, french president emmanuel macron, russian and french defense
crocus terrorist attack, french president emmanuel macron, russian and french defense
France Has 'Useful Information' on Organization of Crocus Terrorist Attack - Macron
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France has "useful information" about the organization of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, commenting on the phone talks between Russian and french defense heads earlier this week.
"I did ask the director of services and the relevant minister to hold technical negotiations
because ... first of all, to express solidarity, and because we have useful information, I will not disclose it here, about the origin and organization of this terrorist attack,” Macron told reporters at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Aquatics Centre near Paris.
On March 22, several armed men broke into Crocus City Hall
and started shooting at people. They also started a fire in one of the auditoriums, which was full of people ahead of a concert. The attack left 695 casualties, including 144 dead, according to the latest data from the Russian Emergencies Ministry.
The four main suspects in the case — all of them citizens of Tajikistan — tried to flee the scene in a car but were detained and charged with terrorism. Russian authorities believe their plan was to flee to Ukraine, where the masterminds of the attack had arranged a safe haven for them. An investigation is underway.