French Defense Minister Holds Phone Conversation With Russia’s Shoigu - Reports

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu held a phone conversation with Russian Defense Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday, Reuters reported, citing the French Defense Ministry’s statement.

During the conversation, Lecornu reportedly strongly condemned the March 22 Crocus City Hall terrorist attack.Minister Lecornu told Sergei Shoigu that Paris is unaware of any links between the March 22 Crocus City Hall terrorist attack and Ukraine.During the phone conversation, Lecornu also told Shoigu that France is ready to enhance cooperation with Russia in a fight against terrorism.

