International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/french-defense-minister-holds-phone-conversation-with-russias-shoigu---reports-1117722814.html
French Defense Minister Holds Phone Conversation With Russia’s Shoigu - Reports
French Defense Minister Holds Phone Conversation With Russia’s Shoigu - Reports
Sputnik International
French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu held a phone conversation with Russian Defense Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday, Reuters reported, citing the French Defense Ministry’s statement.
2024-04-03T17:09+0000
2024-04-03T17:09+0000
world
sergei shoigu
sebastien lecornu
france
russia
moscow concert hall attack
terrorist attack
terrorist acts
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/03/1117722655_0:0:2655:1494_1920x0_80_0_0_39d68429df7058455d5990b330d7dcba.jpg
During the conversation, Lecornu reportedly strongly condemned the March 22 Crocus City Hall terrorist attack.Minister Lecornu told Sergei Shoigu that Paris is unaware of any links between the March 22 Crocus City Hall terrorist attack and Ukraine.During the phone conversation, Lecornu also told Shoigu that France is ready to enhance cooperation with Russia in a fight against terrorism.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240330/money-transfers-proof-that-crocus-terrorists-for-hire-followed-orders-from-ukraine-1117652604.html
france
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/03/1117722655_34:0:2383:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_f23c9abb54ca34b7628659f6d791af97.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
moscow terrorist attack, moscow concert hall attack, who was involved in moscow attack, who is behind moscow terrorist attack, official figures on the moscow attack, victims of the moscow attack, what happened during moscow attack
moscow terrorist attack, moscow concert hall attack, who was involved in moscow attack, who is behind moscow terrorist attack, official figures on the moscow attack, victims of the moscow attack, what happened during moscow attack

French Defense Minister Holds Phone Conversation With Russia’s Shoigu - Reports

17:09 GMT 03.04.2024
© Пресс-служба Минобороны РФ / Go to the mediabankRussian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu conducts a strategic meeting at the Ministry of Defense
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu conducts a strategic meeting at the Ministry of Defense - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2024
© Пресс-служба Минобороны РФ
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu held a phone conversation with Russian Defense Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday, Reuters reported, citing the French Defense Ministry’s statement.
During the conversation, Lecornu reportedly strongly condemned the March 22 Crocus City Hall terrorist attack.

On March 22, several armed men broke into Crocus City Hall, a major concert venue just outside Moscow, and started shooting at people. They also started a fire in one of the auditoriums, which was full of people ahead of a concert. The attack left 695 casualties, including 144 dead, according to the latest data from the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

Crocus City Hall concert venue after terrorist attack and fire. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2024
Analysis
Money Transfers Proof That Crocus 'Terrorists For Hire' Followed Orders From Ukraine
30 March, 07:51 GMT
Minister Lecornu told Sergei Shoigu that Paris is unaware of any links between the March 22 Crocus City Hall terrorist attack and Ukraine.
During the phone conversation, Lecornu also told Shoigu that France is ready to enhance cooperation with Russia in a fight against terrorism.

"He [Lecornu] confirmed that France does not have any information that would link this terrorist attack to Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала