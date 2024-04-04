https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/fsb-says-detained-in-several-cities-one-citizen-two-foreigners-involved-in-crocus-attack-1117735178.html

FSB Says Detained in Several Cities One Citizen, Two Foreigners Involved in Crocus Attack

One Russian citizen and two foreigners have been detained in the Russian cities of Moscow, Yekaterinburg, and Omsk for their alleged involvement in the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.

"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation in the cities of Moscow, Yekaterinburg and Omsk detained a Russian citizen and two foreign citizens — all natives of the Central Asian region — involved in the terrorist attack committed on March 22, 2024 at the Crocus City Hall complex," the statement said. The FSB determined that two of the detainees transferred money for the purchase of firearms and vehicles used in the terrorist attack, while the third one recruited accomplices of the attack and financed its perpetrators.On March 22, several armed men broke into Crocus City Hall, a major concert venue just outside Moscow, and started shooting at people. They also started a fire in one of the auditoriums, which was full of people ahead of a concert. The attack left 695 casualties, including 144 dead, according to the latest data from the Russian Emergencies Ministry.The four main suspects in the case — all of them citizens of Tajikistan — tried to flee the scene in a car but were detained and charged with terrorism. Russian authorities believe the perpetrators planned to flee to Ukraine, where a safe haven had been arranged for them. An investigation is underway.

