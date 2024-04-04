International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/fsb-says-detained-in-several-cities-one-citizen-two-foreigners-involved-in-crocus-attack-1117735178.html
FSB Says Detained in Several Cities One Citizen, Two Foreigners Involved in Crocus Attack
FSB Says Detained in Several Cities One Citizen, Two Foreigners Involved in Crocus Attack
Sputnik International
One Russian citizen and two foreigners have been detained in the Russian cities of Moscow, Yekaterinburg, and Omsk for their alleged involvement in the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.
2024-04-04T12:49+0000
2024-04-04T12:49+0000
russia
moscow concert hall attack
federal security service
yekaterinburg
moscow
omsk
russian federal security service (fsb)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/19/1110577890_0:79:1594:976_1920x0_80_0_0_96e0c044f81e976445ee8a71b53c00d3.jpg
"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation in the cities of Moscow, Yekaterinburg and Omsk detained a Russian citizen and two foreign citizens — all natives of the Central Asian region — involved in the terrorist attack committed on March 22, 2024 at the Crocus City Hall complex," the statement said. The FSB determined that two of the detainees transferred money for the purchase of firearms and vehicles used in the terrorist attack, while the third one recruited accomplices of the attack and financed its perpetrators.On March 22, several armed men broke into Crocus City Hall, a major concert venue just outside Moscow, and started shooting at people. They also started a fire in one of the auditoriums, which was full of people ahead of a concert. The attack left 695 casualties, including 144 dead, according to the latest data from the Russian Emergencies Ministry.The four main suspects in the case — all of them citizens of Tajikistan — tried to flee the scene in a car but were detained and charged with terrorism. Russian authorities believe the perpetrators planned to flee to Ukraine, where a safe haven had been arranged for them. An investigation is underway.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/source-rejects-western-media-claim-that-us-warned-russia-of-impending-crocus-terror-attack-1117719079.html
yekaterinburg
moscow
omsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/19/1110577890_95:0:1500:1054_1920x0_80_0_0_af0da6a08e56b65ba03c8d1612c3988c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
crocus attack, terrorist attack, russian federal security service
crocus attack, terrorist attack, russian federal security service

FSB Says Detained in Several Cities One Citizen, Two Foreigners Involved in Crocus Attack

12:49 GMT 04.04.2024
© ФСБ РФ / Go to the mediabankFSB - Russian Security Service
FSB - Russian Security Service - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2024
© ФСБ РФ
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One Russian citizen and two foreigners have been detained in the Russian cities of Moscow, Yekaterinburg, and Omsk for their alleged involvement in the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.
"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation in the cities of Moscow, Yekaterinburg and Omsk detained a Russian citizen and two foreign citizens — all natives of the Central Asian region — involved in the terrorist attack committed on March 22, 2024 at the Crocus City Hall complex," the statement said.
The FSB determined that two of the detainees transferred money for the purchase of firearms and vehicles used in the terrorist attack, while the third one recruited accomplices of the attack and financed its perpetrators.
Members of emergency services work at the scene of the gun attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, on March 23, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2024
Russia
Source Rejects Western Media Claim That US Warned Russia of Impending Crocus Terror Attack
Yesterday, 13:13 GMT
On March 22, several armed men broke into Crocus City Hall, a major concert venue just outside Moscow, and started shooting at people. They also started a fire in one of the auditoriums, which was full of people ahead of a concert. The attack left 695 casualties, including 144 dead, according to the latest data from the Russian Emergencies Ministry.
The four main suspects in the case — all of them citizens of Tajikistan — tried to flee the scene in a car but were detained and charged with terrorism. Russian authorities believe the perpetrators planned to flee to Ukraine, where a safe haven had been arranged for them. An investigation is underway.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала