Source Rejects Western Media Claim That US Warned Russia of Impending Crocus Terror Attack

Western media reports claiming that the US warned Russia about preparations for the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall are not true, an informed source told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that the US warning for Russia about a potential terrorist attack allegedly mentioned Crocus City Hall as a possible target."This information does not correspond to reality. As reported earlier, the US did inform Russia about the terrorist threat. However, this information was of a general nature and only included warnings about the possibility of terrorist attacks in places of mass gathering of citizens," the source said, commenting on statements appearing in the American media outlets.Earlier today, the Washington Post reported, citing an unnamed US official, that the US warning for Russia about a potential terrorist attack allegedly mentioned Crocus City Hall as a possible target. Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov also said that the information transmitted by the United States on the preparation of a terrorist attack was of a general nature, and the Russian special services responded to it.Yesterday, the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said that the information provided by the United States was too vague and did not allow Moscow to identify the Crocus City Hall terrorist attackers.

