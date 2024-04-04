https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/idf-temporarily-cancels-leave-for-soldiers-in-all-combat-units-1117731705.html

IDF Temporarily Cancels Leave for Soldiers in All Combat Units

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) command, in accordance with an operational assessment of the current situation, said it had ordered the temporary cancellation of leave for soldiers in all combat units.

"In accordance with the situational assessment, it has been decided that leave will be temporarily paused for all IDF combat units," the IDF said on Telegram on Thursday. The IDF said the Israeli army was at war and the deployment of the military was constantly adjusted according to the relevant security requirements. On Monday, Israel carried out an airstrike on the consular annex of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, destroying the building. Iran's IRGC said seven of its members have been killed in the attack, including two commanders. On Tuesday, the Syrian Health Ministry said that the attack had also killed four Syrians and injured 13 more. The Iranian Foreign Ministry has threatened Israel with reprisals. On Wednesday, the IDF said it had decided to draft more reserve soldiers into the military’s air defense units.

