Netanyahu Says IDF 'Unintentionally Hit Innocent in Gaza Strip'

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have "unintentionally hit innocent people in the Gaza Strip," and Israel will not allow this to happen in future, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

2024-04-02T12:24+0000

2024-04-02T12:24+0000

2024-04-02T12:24+0000

Earlier in the day, Israel carried out a strike against the staff of the World Central Kitchen (WCK), killing seven employees from Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom, a dual citizen of the United States and Canada, and Palestine. "Unfortunately, recently there was a tragic incident when our forces unintentionally hit innocent people in the Gaza Strip. This happens during war, we thoroughly check it, we are in contact with governments and we will do everything so that this does not happen again," Netanyahu said.

