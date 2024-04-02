https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/netanyahu-says-idf-unintentionally-hit-innocent-in-gaza-strip-1117698626.html
Netanyahu Says IDF 'Unintentionally Hit Innocent in Gaza Strip'
Netanyahu Says IDF 'Unintentionally Hit Innocent in Gaza Strip'
Sputnik International
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have "unintentionally hit innocent people in the Gaza Strip," and Israel will not allow this to happen in future, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.
2024-04-02T12:24+0000
2024-04-02T12:24+0000
2024-04-02T12:24+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
middle east
benjamin netanyahu
israel
gaza strip
israel defense forces (idf)
gaza violence
gaza blockade
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116808309_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ea470b093ccdf11ef0bf541f795a1552.jpg
Earlier in the day, Israel carried out a strike against the staff of the World Central Kitchen (WCK), killing seven employees from Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom, a dual citizen of the United States and Canada, and Palestine. "Unfortunately, recently there was a tragic incident when our forces unintentionally hit innocent people in the Gaza Strip. This happens during war, we thoroughly check it, we are in contact with governments and we will do everything so that this does not happen again," Netanyahu said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240401/netanyahus-personal-agenda-is-not-hostages-1117688807.html
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116808309_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f2cf5526d83e7b509daf8cfa84be424c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us
Netanyahu Says IDF 'Unintentionally Hit Innocent in Gaza Strip'
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have "unintentionally hit innocent people in the Gaza Strip," and Israel will not allow this to happen in future, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.