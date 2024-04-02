International
Netanyahu Says IDF 'Unintentionally Hit Innocent in Gaza Strip'
Netanyahu Says IDF 'Unintentionally Hit Innocent in Gaza Strip'
Sputnik International
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have "unintentionally hit innocent people in the Gaza Strip," and Israel will not allow this to happen in future, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Israel carried out a strike against the staff of the World Central Kitchen (WCK), killing seven employees from Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom, a dual citizen of the United States and Canada, and Palestine. "Unfortunately, recently there was a tragic incident when our forces unintentionally hit innocent people in the Gaza Strip. This happens during war, we thoroughly check it, we are in contact with governments and we will do everything so that this does not happen again," Netanyahu said.
Netanyahu Says IDF 'Unintentionally Hit Innocent in Gaza Strip'

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have "unintentionally hit innocent people in the Gaza Strip," and Israel will not allow this to happen in future, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Israel carried out a strike against the staff of the World Central Kitchen (WCK), killing seven employees from Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom, a dual citizen of the United States and Canada, and Palestine.
"Unfortunately, recently there was a tragic incident when our forces unintentionally hit innocent people in the Gaza Strip. This happens during war, we thoroughly check it, we are in contact with governments and we will do everything so that this does not happen again," Netanyahu said.
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 32,400 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities.

