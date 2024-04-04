https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/lawmaker-says-us-must-leave-nato-if-ukraine-ever-gains-admittance-1117747563.html
Lawmaker Says US Must Leave NATO if Ukraine Ever Gains Admittance
US Senator Mike Lee suggested in an X post that the United States should leave NATO if Ukraine is admitted into the military bloc as a 33rd member.
“NATO can have Ukraine. Or the US. But not both,” the post said on Thursday. Earlier Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Ukraine will become a member of NATO. He said later in the day that the NATO summit in Washington in July will unveil the role the military bloc should play in supporting Ukraine in the longer term. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that NATO's expansion to include Ukraine would create a direct national security threat to Russia and that Moscow considers the non-aligned status of Ukraine to be extremely important to put an end to the years-long conflict. Kiev's plans to join the bloc were among the reasons why Russia launched its special military operation in February 2022.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Senator Mike Lee suggested in an X post that the United States should leave NATO if Ukraine is admitted into the military bloc as a 33rd member.
“NATO can have Ukraine. Or the US. But not both,” the post said on Thursday.
Earlier Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Ukraine will become a member of NATO. He said later in the day that the NATO summit in Washington in July will unveil the role the military bloc should play in supporting Ukraine in the longer term.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that NATO's expansion to include Ukraine would create a direct national security threat to Russia and that Moscow considers the non-aligned status of Ukraine to be extremely important to put an end to the years-long conflict.
Kiev's plans to join the bloc were among the reasons why Russia launched its special military operation in February 2022.