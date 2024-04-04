International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/lawmaker-says-us-must-leave-nato-if-ukraine-ever-gains-admittance-1117747563.html
Lawmaker Says US Must Leave NATO if Ukraine Ever Gains Admittance
Lawmaker Says US Must Leave NATO if Ukraine Ever Gains Admittance
Sputnik International
US Senator Mike Lee suggested in an X post that the United States should leave NATO if Ukraine is admitted into the military bloc as a 33rd member.
2024-04-04T21:41+0000
2024-04-04T21:40+0000
world
us
ukraine
nato
nato expansion
russia
mike lee
antony blinken
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/08/1117208049_0:0:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_308e1a260fdb3a4afc9266d6ee055645.jpg
“NATO can have Ukraine. Or the US. But not both,” the post said on Thursday. Earlier Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Ukraine will become a member of NATO. He said later in the day that the NATO summit in Washington in July will unveil the role the military bloc should play in supporting Ukraine in the longer term. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that NATO's expansion to include Ukraine would create a direct national security threat to Russia and that Moscow considers the non-aligned status of Ukraine to be extremely important to put an end to the years-long conflict. Kiev's plans to join the bloc were among the reasons why Russia launched its special military operation in February 2022.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/why-natos-bid-to-take-control-of-ukraine-defense-group-looks-unfeasible-1117713790.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/08/1117208049_344:0:3073:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4de8bb7ad41de4301fa7c9d66359a045.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato membership, ukraine accession to nato bloc,
nato membership, ukraine accession to nato bloc,

Lawmaker Says US Must Leave NATO if Ukraine Ever Gains Admittance

21:41 GMT 04.04.2024
© AFP 2023 / MANDEL NGANUS President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky leave after holding a press conference at the White House in Washington, DC, December 12, 2023.
US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky leave after holding a press conference at the White House in Washington, DC, December 12, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2024
© AFP 2023 / MANDEL NGAN
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Senator Mike Lee suggested in an X post that the United States should leave NATO if Ukraine is admitted into the military bloc as a 33rd member.
“NATO can have Ukraine. Or the US. But not both,” the post said on Thursday.
Earlier Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Ukraine will become a member of NATO. He said later in the day that the NATO summit in Washington in July will unveil the role the military bloc should play in supporting Ukraine in the longer term.
A NATO Airborne Warning And Control System (AWACS) aircraft. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2024
World
Why NATO's Bid to Take Control of Ukraine Defense Group Looks Unfeasible
Yesterday, 12:02 GMT
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that NATO's expansion to include Ukraine would create a direct national security threat to Russia and that Moscow considers the non-aligned status of Ukraine to be extremely important to put an end to the years-long conflict.
Kiev's plans to join the bloc were among the reasons why Russia launched its special military operation in February 2022.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала