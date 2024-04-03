https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/why-natos-bid-to-take-control-of-ukraine-defense-group-looks-unfeasible-1117713790.html
Why NATO's Bid to Take Control of Ukraine Defense Group Looks Unfeasible
Why NATO's Bid to Take Control of Ukraine Defense Group Looks Unfeasible
Sputnik International
The group’s latest meeting on January 23 remarkably wrapped up without the approval of any US funding to Ukraine, in the face of relevant obstacles in the US Congress.
2024-04-03T12:02+0000
2024-04-03T12:02+0000
2024-04-03T12:02+0000
world
us
hungary
nato
ukraine
military aid
russian humanitarian aid convoy for east ukraine
impeachment probe against president trump
foreign military aid
us military aid
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/03/1117713429_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ef5f7dfda5efad5e9310fa5edae1b545.jpg
NATO is looking to assume control of the US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) that coordinates the shipment of weapons to the Kiev regime, Politico has reported citing unnamed sources.The issue will reportedly be discussed during the NATO foreign ministerial meeting in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday, and is expected to be finalized at the NATO leaders’ summit in Washington in July.Cessation of US Funding for UkraineIn December, the US Department of Defense signaled that it would be unable to send any additional weapons from its stockpiles to Kiev until Congress appropriated additional funds. Although the Senate passed a $95 billion supplemental package, including additional funds for Ukraine, the legislation has been stalled in the House for months.Secondly, with Joe Biden’s approval ratings plummeting, there’s a scenario of the possible reelection in early November of former President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly berated NATO members for failing to meet their financial obligations to the alliance.Disagreements Within NATOAnother factor that may complicate NATO's control of the body is the current situation of some NATO members, such as Hungary, opposing providing Ukraine with weapons.On top of that, there are reportedly those in the West who have been wary of any steps that would imply NATO’s direct role in the Ukraine conflict. Moscow has repeatedly warned that the US and its NATO allies’ military aid to Kiev makes the alliance a side to the standoff.Elections Impacting EU PoliciesLast but not least, the upcoming 2024 European Parliament elections may see "a major shift to the right-wing populist parties in many countries," according to the European Council on Foreign Relations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/no-more-ukraine-aid-until-wall-built-on-entire-us-southern-border---us-senate-candidate-1117033066.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/split-over-ukraine-aid-prompts-unprecedented-czech-slovak-rupture-1117444378.html
hungary
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/03/1117713429_103:0:2834:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b348c239a1233d7a8b8cb62debf8767b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
us-led ukraine defense contact group, the west's military aid to the kiev regime, discussion about transfer of ukraine defense contact group to nato's control
us-led ukraine defense contact group, the west's military aid to the kiev regime, discussion about transfer of ukraine defense contact group to nato's control
Why NATO's Bid to Take Control of Ukraine Defense Group Looks Unfeasible
The group was formed in early 2022 to shore up Ukraine militarily but is already showing signs of collapsing. Is latest meeting in late January wrapped up without the approval of any US funding to Ukraine.
NATO is looking to assume control of the US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) that coordinates the shipment of weapons to the Kiev regime, Politico has reported citing unnamed sources.
The issue will reportedly be discussed during the NATO foreign ministerial meeting in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday, and is expected to be finalized at the NATO leaders’ summit in Washington in July.
Transferring the UDCG to NATO may present challenges due to various factors, including the differences in opinions and capabilities between the US and the allies regarding financial and military supplies to Ukraine, as well as internal crises that inevitably affect foreign policy.
Cessation of US Funding for Ukraine
In December, the US Department of Defense signaled that it would be unable to send any additional weapons from its stockpiles to Kiev until Congress appropriated additional funds. Although the Senate passed a $95 billion supplemental package
, including additional funds for Ukraine, the legislation has been stalled in the House for months.
Secondly, with Joe Biden’s approval ratings
plummeting, there’s a scenario of the possible reelection in early November of former President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly berated NATO members for failing to meet their financial obligations to the alliance.
According to the New York Times, there is "enormous uncertainty and anxiety" throughout Europe and among "American supporters of the country’s traditional foreign policy role" that, if reelected, Trump may withdraw the US from NATO.
Disagreements Within NATO
Another factor that may complicate NATO's control of the body is the current situation of some NATO members, such as Hungary, opposing providing Ukraine with weapons.
On top of that, there are reportedly those in the West who have been wary of any steps that would imply NATO’s direct role in the Ukraine conflict
. Moscow has repeatedly warned that the US and its NATO allies’ military aid to Kiev makes the alliance a side to the standoff.
Elections Impacting EU Policies
Last but not least, the upcoming 2024 European Parliament elections may see "a major shift to the right-wing populist parties in many countries," according to the European Council on Foreign Relations.
Such a scenario is "likely to have significant consequences for European-level policies" and "will affect the foreign policy choices that the EU can make," not least those pertaining to Ukraine, the council pointed out.