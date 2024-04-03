https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/why-natos-bid-to-take-control-of-ukraine-defense-group-looks-unfeasible-1117713790.html

Why NATO's Bid to Take Control of Ukraine Defense Group Looks Unfeasible

The group’s latest meeting on January 23 remarkably wrapped up without the approval of any US funding to Ukraine, in the face of relevant obstacles in the US Congress.

NATO is looking to assume control of the US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) that coordinates the shipment of weapons to the Kiev regime, Politico has reported citing unnamed sources.The issue will reportedly be discussed during the NATO foreign ministerial meeting in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday, and is expected to be finalized at the NATO leaders’ summit in Washington in July.Cessation of US Funding for UkraineIn December, the US Department of Defense signaled that it would be unable to send any additional weapons from its stockpiles to Kiev until Congress appropriated additional funds. Although the Senate passed a $95 billion supplemental package, including additional funds for Ukraine, the legislation has been stalled in the House for months.Secondly, with Joe Biden’s approval ratings plummeting, there’s a scenario of the possible reelection in early November of former President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly berated NATO members for failing to meet their financial obligations to the alliance.Disagreements Within NATOAnother factor that may complicate NATO's control of the body is the current situation of some NATO members, such as Hungary, opposing providing Ukraine with weapons.On top of that, there are reportedly those in the West who have been wary of any steps that would imply NATO’s direct role in the Ukraine conflict. Moscow has repeatedly warned that the US and its NATO allies’ military aid to Kiev makes the alliance a side to the standoff.Elections Impacting EU PoliciesLast but not least, the upcoming 2024 European Parliament elections may see "a major shift to the right-wing populist parties in many countries," according to the European Council on Foreign Relations.

