Number of Injured in Taiwan Earthquake Reaches 1,038, Contact Lost With 52 - Reports

The number of people injured in the strong earthquake that struck Taiwan has reached 1,038, while 52 people are out of contact, the China Times newspaper reported Thursday, citing firefighters.

At least 93 people have been trapped, the newspaper added. On Wednesday, the Taiwanese authorities reportedly said that the number of the quake victims had exceeded 1,000 people. A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Taiwan on Wednesday, which has become the strongest to hit the island in 25 years, according to Wu Chien-fu, the director of the Central Weather Administration's Seismology Center. The quake was followed by over 100 aftershocks. Chinese state media reported that 10 people had been killed in the earthquake.

