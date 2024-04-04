https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/russia-discovered-222-oil-gas-fields-on-its-territory-over-last-5-years---federal-agency-1117735670.html
Russia Discovered 222 Oil, Gas Fields on Its Territory Over Last 5 Years
Russia Discovered 222 Oil, Gas Fields on Its Territory Over Last 5 Years
Sputnik International
Russia has discovered 222 hydrocarbon fields on its territory over the last five years, the deputy head of Rosnedra, the Russian Federal Agency on Mineral Resources, Orest Kasparov, said on Thursday.
2024-04-04T13:18+0000
2024-04-04T13:18+0000
2024-04-04T13:20+0000
russia
russia
oil and gas
oil fields
gas fields
oil reserves
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/04/1117735509_0:285:3072:2013_1920x0_80_0_0_3cdb6c38c6d734d62fcced1e7f4c4796.jpg
"Over the last five years, 222 fields have been discovered. Most of the fields are located in the Volga-Ural Petroleum and Gas Province," Kasparov said at the agency's board meeting. Most of those oil fields have small reserves. In general, oil and gas production in Russia is compensated by increases in reserves, Kasparov added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/eu-still-hooked-on-russian-lng-despite-blocs-hardline-rhetoric--1117446814.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/04/1117735509_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_36e1ba04856d5ffc122e6d0173614614.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian oil reserves, russian gas reserves, how much oil does russia have, how much gas does russia have, new russian oil fields
russian oil reserves, russian gas reserves, how much oil does russia have, how much gas does russia have, new russian oil fields
Russia Discovered 222 Oil, Gas Fields on Its Territory Over Last 5 Years
13:18 GMT 04.04.2024 (Updated: 13:20 GMT 04.04.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has discovered 222 hydrocarbon fields on its territory over the last five years, the deputy head of Rosnedra, the Russian Federal Agency on Mineral Resources, Orest Kasparov, said on Thursday.
"Over the last five years, 222 fields have been discovered. Most of the fields are located in the Volga-Ural Petroleum and Gas Province,
" Kasparov said at the agency's board meeting.
Most of those oil fields have small reserves. In general, oil and gas production in Russia
is compensated by increases in reserves, Kasparov added.
The depletion of reserves in traditional oil production regions has reached 55-88%, while the exploration of resources is 30-36%, Kasparov's presentation showed. Most of the discovered fields, that is, 80-90%, are small in reserves. The share of hard-to-recover reserves is 52%.