Russia Discovered 222 Oil, Gas Fields on Its Territory Over Last 5 Years

Russia has discovered 222 hydrocarbon fields on its territory over the last five years, the deputy head of Rosnedra, the Russian Federal Agency on Mineral Resources, Orest Kasparov, said on Thursday.

2024-04-04T13:18+0000

2024-04-04T13:18+0000

2024-04-04T13:20+0000

"Over the last five years, 222 fields have been discovered. Most of the fields are located in the Volga-Ural Petroleum and Gas Province," Kasparov said at the agency's board meeting. Most of those oil fields have small reserves. In general, oil and gas production in Russia is compensated by increases in reserves, Kasparov added.

