Russia Discovered 222 Oil, Gas Fields on Its Territory Over Last 5 Years
Russia Discovered 222 Oil, Gas Fields on Its Territory Over Last 5 Years
Sputnik International
Russia has discovered 222 hydrocarbon fields on its territory over the last five years, the deputy head of Rosnedra, the Russian Federal Agency on Mineral Resources, Orest Kasparov, said on Thursday.
"Over the last five years, 222 fields have been discovered. Most of the fields are located in the Volga-Ural Petroleum and Gas Province," Kasparov said at the agency's board meeting. Most of those oil fields have small reserves. In general, oil and gas production in Russia is compensated by increases in reserves, Kasparov added.
Russia Discovered 222 Oil, Gas Fields on Its Territory Over Last 5 Years

13:18 GMT 04.04.2024
A wellhead equipment is pictured at the Salmanovskoye (Utrenneye) oil and gas condensate field (OGCF)
A wellhead equipment is pictured at the Salmanovskoye (Utrenneye) oil and gas condensate field (OGCF) - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2024
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has discovered 222 hydrocarbon fields on its territory over the last five years, the deputy head of Rosnedra, the Russian Federal Agency on Mineral Resources, Orest Kasparov, said on Thursday.
"Over the last five years, 222 fields have been discovered. Most of the fields are located in the Volga-Ural Petroleum and Gas Province," Kasparov said at the agency's board meeting.
Most of those oil fields have small reserves. In general, oil and gas production in Russia is compensated by increases in reserves, Kasparov added.
The depletion of reserves in traditional oil production regions has reached 55-88%, while the exploration of resources is 30-36%, Kasparov's presentation showed. Most of the discovered fields, that is, 80-90%, are small in reserves. The share of hard-to-recover reserves is 52%.

