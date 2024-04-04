International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia's Air Defenses Destroy Over 40 Air Targets in Rostov Region - Governor
According to preliminary data, Russian air defense systems have destroyed more than 40 air targets over the Morozovsky District in Russia's Rostov Region, Governor Vasily Golubev said Friday.
The governor said earlier in the day that the Rostov Region's air defenses were repelling a massive drone attack. "According to preliminary information, air defense forces have destroyed more than 40 targets. A power substation has been damaged as a result of the attack. Works to restore the power supply are underway," Golubev posted on Telegram.
rostov-on-don attacked, rostov attacked, rostov region attacked, rostov ukraine drones, rostov ukraine drone attack, rostov massive drone attack, rostov drones repelled, russian air defense drones, russian air defense ukraine drones
23:43 GMT 04.04.2024
MOSCOW, April 5 (Sputnik) - According to preliminary data, Russian air defense systems have destroyed more than 40 air targets over the Morozovsky District in Russia's Rostov Region, Governor Vasily Golubev said Friday.
The governor said earlier in the day that the Rostov Region's air defenses were repelling a massive drone attack.
"According to preliminary information, air defense forces have destroyed more than 40 targets. A power substation has been damaged as a result of the attack. Works to restore the power supply are underway," Golubev posted on Telegram.
