https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/russias-air-defenses-destroy-over-40-air-targets-in-rostov-region---governor-1117749997.html
Russia's Air Defenses Destroy Over 40 Air Targets in Rostov Region - Governor
Sputnik International
According to preliminary data, Russian air defense systems have destroyed more than 40 air targets over the Morozovsky District in Russia's Rostov Region, Governor Vasily Golubev said Friday.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/18/1111435353_0:38:3506:2010_1920x0_80_0_0_0e68246f602c41c7ebd7c71ea4a128ec.jpg
The governor said earlier in the day that the Rostov Region's air defenses were repelling a massive drone attack. "According to preliminary information, air defense forces have destroyed more than 40 targets. A power substation has been damaged as a result of the attack. Works to restore the power supply are underway," Golubev posted on Telegram.
Russia's Air Defenses Destroy Over 40 Air Targets in Rostov Region - Governor
The governor said earlier in the day that the Rostov Region's air defenses were repelling a massive drone attack.
"According to preliminary information, air defense forces have destroyed more than 40 targets. A power substation has been damaged as a result of the attack. Works to restore the power supply are underway," Golubev posted on Telegram.
