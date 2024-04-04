https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/theres-no-dialogue-with-nato-due-to-blocs-policy-of-undermining-russias-security---ambassador-1117729293.html

There's No Dialogue With NATO Due to Bloc's Policy of Undermining Russia's Security - Ambassador

There's No Dialogue With NATO Due to Bloc's Policy of Undermining Russia's Security - Ambassador

Sputnik International

There is currently no dialogue between Russia and NATO due to the alliance's policy to undermine Russia's security, but the channel for information exchange remains open, Russian Ambassador to Belgium Alexander Tokovinin told Sputnik.

2024-04-04T05:21+0000

2024-04-04T05:21+0000

2024-04-04T06:06+0000

world

russia

russian embassy

nato

brussels

belgium

alexander tokovinin

sergey lavrov

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1f/1117666761_0:240:2790:1809_1920x0_80_0_0_3bac3eaee2e1f6ea53439120aeaf88e9.jpg

"In the current situation, dialogue between Russia and NATO is not maintained. Obviously, it is difficult to talk about its resumption until the United States and its allies abandon their aggressive course of undermining Russia’s security and inflicting 'strategic defeat' on it," Tokovinin said, noting that "the channel for information exchange, if necessary, through the Russian Embassy in Brussels remains open."At the same time, he noted that the channel remains open in case of emergency. NATO's July Summit to Continue Course on Confrontation With MoscowThe NATO summit, which will be held in Washington in July, will continue the previously established course of confrontation with Russia and increasing tensions in Europe, Alexander Tokovinin said.Having declared Russia the most significant and direct threat to their security, the alliance states are building up their presence near Russian borders and increasing military spending, the ambassador said, adding that it is these approaches that are intended to be confirmed in the decisions of the upcoming meeting of NATO leaders in Washington."Nothing will be said about the level of recklessness of NATO’s commitment to escalating the Ukrainian crisis, which is fraught with a slide into a direct military clash between nuclear powers with catastrophic consequences," Tokovinin said.NATO's Hybrid War Against Moscow Has No Analogues in Cold War HistoryThe hybrid war unleashed by NATO against Russia is unprecedented and has no analogues in the history of the Cold War, Russian Ambassador to Belgium Alexander Tokovinin told Sputnik.The current situation is complicated by the fact that almost all the "safety locks" that were designed to ensure restraint during the period of Soviet-American rivalry and prevent the situation from getting out of control are now destroyed, the ambassador said."The paradox is that, if the public of Western European countries in the 1970s and 1980s of the twentieth century was acutely aware of the threat of the destruction of human civilization as a result of a nuclear conflict, and this problem was then an important part of political life, now this topic has been pushed far away to the periphery of the information space," Tokovinin added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/natos-encirclement-of-russia-went-into-high-gear-under-20-year-game-plan-1117632683.html

russia

brussels

belgium

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

dialogue between russia and nato, russia's security, russian ambassador to belgium alexander tokovinin