US Very Concerned About Possible Full-Scale War Between Israel, Iran - White House
The United States is very concerned about a potential full-scale war between Israel and Iran following an Israeli strike on an Iranian diplomatic facility in Damascus, White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby said during an interview with Fox News.
"Yeah, we're very concerned," Kirby said on Thursday regarding Iranian threats of retaliation against Israel. "In fact, one of the things that the [Israeli] prime minister and the President [Joe Biden] talked about today was this very public, very real threat by Iran to the state of Israel."Biden has publicly expressed anger over Israel's recent attack on a convoy of World Central Kitchen volunteers that killed seven, although the White House has clarified they will continue providing the ally with lethal aid. The death toll of Palestinians in Gaza stands at some 33,494 as Israel has continued its military operation in the enclave after a surprise attack by Hamas on October 7 last year.
WASHINGTON, April 5 (Sputnik) - The United States is very concerned about a potential full-scale war between Israel and Iran following an Israeli strike on an Iranian diplomatic facility in Damascus, White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby said during an interview with Fox News.
"Yeah, we're very concerned," Kirby said on Thursday regarding Iranian threats of retaliation against Israel. "In fact, one of the things that the [Israeli] prime minister and the President [Joe Biden] talked about today was this very public, very real threat by Iran to the state of Israel."
Biden has publicly expressed anger over Israel's recent attack on a convoy of World Central Kitchen volunteers that killed seven, although the White House has clarified they will continue providing the ally with lethal aid. The death toll of Palestinians in Gaza stands at some 33,494 as Israel has continued its military operation in the enclave after a surprise attack by Hamas on October 7 last year.