How Israel-Iran Conflict Could Shatter World Economy

The April 1 attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus, believed to be carried out by Israel, is widely seen as a major escalation. What if a war between Iran and Israel breaks out?

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/02/1114668613_0:0:1023:575_1920x0_80_0_0_43492277b5f6ab32321beebaedc06ca6.jpg

Further escalation of tensions between Iran and Israel is fraught with a risk of a large-scale regional conflict which will immediately backfire on the already fragile world economy, Sputnik's pundits say.Oil MarketThe Iran-Israeli hostilities could have a huge impact on the oil market to begin with, according to Marc Ayoub, a Lebanese energy policy researcher and non-resident fellow at the Tahir Institute for Middle East Policy.Ayoub drew attention to the fact that crude prices have been climbing up even before Iran's possible response to Israel over the killing of its elite officers. Immediately after the attack, Brent crude prices rose 1.03 percent to $87.90, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) soared by 1.45 percent to $84.38. All in all, oil prices have already jumped more than 10 percent this year.A spike in hostilities between Iran and Israel could also have geopolitical consequences, affecting their neighbors, including Egypt, Turkiye, Jordan, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon, according to Rodney Shakespeare, visiting professor of binary economics at Trisakti University in Jakarta, Indonesia, and co-founder of the Global Justice Movement.Financial OrderGiven the scale of tensions and significance of the region to the global economy, a series of negative consequences could shatter the established financial order, the academic warned.He added that a sanctioned Russia which has been "forced" by the West to become financially independent would evade the perfect storm.Risk of EscalationIt was reported on April 4, that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has temporarily halted leave for all combat units in the country. Aharon Haliva, the head of the IDF's Military Intelligence Directorate, warned about a potential threat of strikes from Iran in the coming days. Earlier, on April 3, the IDF announced it would use Israeli reservists to bolster the Air Force's air defense array, the Jerusalem Post reported.The warning came in the wake of the air strike on the Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital on April 1, which killed 12 people. They included General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a commander of the Quds Force, elite wing of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), his deputy General Mohammad Hadi Hajriahimi and five other officers. Iran sees the strike on its embassy as an attack on its sovereign territory in accordance with international law.Although Israel officially denies responsibility for the attack, in private the nation's officials left little doubt about their role, according to The Economist. In an apparent bid to justify the strike, IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari claimed to CNN that the embassy premises were in fact military facilities. "This is no consulate, and this is no embassy," Hagari insisted.Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi made it clear on April 3 that the Israeli attack "will not remain unanswered."Meanwhile, Washington rushed to distance itself from the Israeli strike on the Iranian embassy in Damascus. Pentagon officials asserted to the press that Israel had not notified them about the attack. "Tensions being high in the region, we wanted to make it very clear in private channels that the US had no involvement in the strike in Damascus," Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told journalists on April 2. According to the US mainstream media, the Biden administration fears that a series of Israeli military actions in Syria and Gaza could drag Washington further into the Middle Eastern conflict.

