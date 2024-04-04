US Wants ‘Another Kosovo’ In Syria’s Northwest, Keep Control of Oil, Wheat in Northeast

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/us-wants-another-kosovo-in-syrias-northwest-keep-control-of-oil-wheat-in-northeast-1117727871.html
The US would like Idlib, controlled by an Al-Qaeda offshoot, to break off from Syria, an Hekmat Aboukhater told radio Sputnik on Wednesday.
The United States wants to create “another Kosovo” in Syria while cutting off the country’s resources from its adversaries in the region, investigative Syrian-American journalist Hekmat Aboukhater told Sputnik’s Political Misfits on Wednesday.Aboukhater was speaking about the fractured state of Syria and the US control in the northeast of the country, ”This area happens to be the place where we have our oil derricks, all of Syria’s natural resources are there, along with the wheat,” he explained, noting that Syria produces 350-400,000 barrels of oil a day. “These revenues are going [towards] sustaining this Kurdish enclave that’s supported by the US and funds the operation.”“So the United States [requires] a very light footprint to remain in northeast Syria,” Aboukhater explained, while also getting to “cut the supply lines from the so-called axis of resistance between Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon.Aboukhater recently went undercover at a Syrian lobbying event, where the American Coalition for Syria pushed for an extension of sanctions that were set to expire in 2024.“These sanctions are not affecting the government. The [Bashar al] Assad regime, as they like to call it, is eating beautifully. The Syrian people are the ones that are struggling,” Aboukhater explained. “I have family in Damascus, I have family in Homs, I have family in Aleppo, and I’m seeing it every time I go down. I see the situation gradually becoming worse and worse.”Aboukhater noted that the situation in Syria is “as complicated as it gets” and encouraged readers to read his article but summarized the US position as “very happy with the status quo,” with them controlling the northeast of Syria through the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).Meanwhile, the northwest, controlled by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) an offshoot of Al-Qaeda shares a common enemy with the US in the Assad government, which the American Coalition for Syria lobbied US lawmakers to fund through more than just humanitarian aid and the US would like to “make a Kosovo out of.”“Twenty-three years from 9/11, we’re supporting al-Qaeda,” he explained.
13-years into a bloody civil war the US has financed, Syria remains fractured, controlled in parts by no less than seven factions.
The United States wants to create “another Kosovo” in Syria while cutting off the country’s resources from its adversaries in the region, investigative Syrian-American journalist Hekmat Aboukhater told Sputnik’s Political Misfits
on Wednesday.
Aboukhater was speaking about the fractured state of Syria and the US control in the northeast of the country, ”This area happens to be the place where we have our oil derricks, all of Syria’s natural resources are there, along with the wheat,” he explained, noting that Syria produces 350-400,000 barrels of oil a day. “These revenues are going [towards] sustaining this Kurdish enclave that’s supported by the US and funds the operation.”
“So the United States [requires] a very light footprint to remain in northeast Syria,” Aboukhater explained, while also getting to “cut the supply lines from the so-called axis of resistance between Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon.
“They want to create another Kosovo in the northwest of Syria to see Syria further segmented and balkanized into a million different pieces, which was always a dream of the State Department starting in 1979 when Syria was placed on the official state sponsor terrorism list.”
Aboukhater recently went undercover at a Syrian lobbying event, where the American Coalition for Syria pushed for an extension of sanctions that were set to expire in 2024.
“These sanctions are not affecting the government. The [Bashar al] Assad regime, as they like to call it, is eating beautifully. The Syrian people are the ones that are struggling,” Aboukhater explained. “I have family in Damascus, I have family in Homs, I have family in Aleppo, and I’m seeing it every time I go down. I see the situation gradually becoming worse and worse.”
Aboukhater noted that the situation in Syria is “as complicated as it gets” and encouraged readers to read his article
but summarized the US position as “very happy with the status quo,” with them controlling the northeast of Syria through the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
Meanwhile, the northwest, controlled by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) an offshoot of Al-Qaeda shares a common enemy with the US in the Assad government, which the American Coalition for Syria lobbied US lawmakers to fund through more than just humanitarian aid and the US would like to “make a Kosovo out of.”
“Twenty-three years from 9/11, we’re supporting al-Qaeda,” he explained.