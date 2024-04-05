https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/ohchr-calls-israeli-attacks-on-humanitarian-workers-in-gaza-war-crime-1117758423.html
OHCHR Calls Israeli Attacks on Humanitarian Workers in Gaza War Crime
The attacks of Israel against humanitarian workers in the Gaza Strip are a war crime, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Friday.
On Monday, seven World Central Kitchen's aid workers from Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom, and Palestine, as well as a dual citizen of the United States and Canada have been killed in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip. The organization suspended its operations in the region after the deadly incident. Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States wants to see an independent, thorough and full investigation into the deaths of foreign World Central Kitchen staff in the Gaza Strip. Polish Deputy Prime Minister and National Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz demanded an international investigation with Warsaw's participation to be held into the death of a Polish national. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said at a press conference on Thursday that the IDF had completed its investigation into the Israeli strike and the results will soon be made public.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The attacks of Israel against humanitarian workers in the Gaza Strip are a war crime, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Friday.
On Monday, seven World Central Kitchen's aid workers
from Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom, and Palestine, as well as a dual citizen of the United States and Canada have been killed in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip. The organization suspended its operations in the region after the deadly incident.
"International law requires all parties to respect and protect humanitarian relief personnel and ensure their safety, security, and freedom of movement... Attacking people or objects involved in humanitarian assistance may amount to a war crime," UN Human Rights Office spokesman Jeremy Laurence said.
Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States wants to see an independent, thorough and full investigation into the deaths of foreign World Central Kitchen staff in the Gaza Strip. Polish Deputy Prime Minister and National Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz demanded an international investigation with Warsaw's participation to be held into the death of a Polish national.
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said at a press conference on Thursday that the IDF had completed its investigation into the Israeli strike and the results will soon be made public.