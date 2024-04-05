https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/us-wants-thorough-investigation-into-world-central-kitchen-staff-death-in-gaza---blinken-1117756350.html
US Wants Thorough Investigation Into World Central Kitchen Staff Death in Gaza - Blinken
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States wants to see an independent, thorough and full investigation into the deaths of foreign World Central Kitchen staff in the Gaza Strip, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.
"It is also critical that we see an independent, thorough and fully publicized investigation into the killing of the World Central Kitchen team
who were performing heroic work under the most difficult circumstances and trying to get assistance to people who desperately needed it. So we are looking to see that investigation, we are looking to see a public accounting and we are looking to see accountability," Blinken told a press conference at the EU-US Trade and Technology Council in Belgium.
On Monday, seven World Central Kitchen's aid workers from Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom, and Palestine, as well as a dual citizen of the United States and Canada have been killed in an Israeli strike.
The organization suspended its operations in the Gaza Strip after the deadly incident.