Poland Demands International Probe Into Death of Its Citizen in Israeli Strike

Poland demands that an international investigation with Warsaw's participation be held into the death of a Polish national in an Israeli strike on World Central Kitchen's (WCK) aid workers, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and National Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

2024-04-05T03:41+0000

2024-04-05T03:41+0000

2024-04-05T03:47+0000

On Monday seven aid workers, including a Polish national, died in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip. Israeli Ambassador to Poland Yacov Livne said in an interview with Polish broadcaster Kanal Zero that the volunteers had died as a result of an accident and called the attack a "big mistake" due to misidentification amid military actions. Later, the ambassador apologized for the deadly strike on Polish TV. "We demand Poland's participation in investigating the truth about this incident, which resulted in the death of our national," Kosiniak-Kamysz told journalists Thursday, adding that Poland demands an "international investigation into the incident." Poland also demands that Israel pay compensation to the family of the deceased volunteer, he said. Earlier on Thursday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk urged Israel to pay compensation to the families of the aid workers killed in the Israeli strike. WCK said that its staff were traveling "in a deconflicted zone" in two armored cars branded with the organization's logo. The humanitarian convoy was attacked as it left the city of Deir al Balah in the central Gaza Strip, where the team had unloaded more than 100 tonnes of food aid. The organization said its convoy had coordinated its movements with the Israel Defense Forces. The Israeli strike against the staff of WCK killed seven employees from Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom, and Palestine, as well as a dual citizen of the United States and Canada. The organization suspended its operations in the Gaza Strip after the deadly incident.The Polish Foreign Ministry issued an advisory to nationals against travel to Lebanon and parts of Israel and Palestine Thursday due to a "dynamically changing security situation." The ministry warned the situation in the Middle East "can suddenly escalate at any moment" and that "staying in the area carries a particularly high risk.""When traveling despite warnings from the foreign ministry in the area of ongoing or potential hostilities, one should bear in mind that the assistance a consul can provide on the spot in an emergency situation tends to be very limited. Most standard insurance policies do not cover damage resulting from hostilities or terrorist attacks," the advisory read.

