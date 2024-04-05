https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/scott-ritter-israeli-attack-on-iranian-consulate-could-throw-world-into-chaos-1117763641.html
Scott Ritter: Israeli Attack on Iranian Consulate Could ‘Throw World Into Chaos’
Scott Ritter: Israeli Attack on Iranian Consulate Could ‘Throw World Into Chaos’
Sputnik International
Israel targeted the Iranian Embassy compound in Damascus, Syria on Monday, killing 16 people, including a top IRGC Quds Force commander. The same day, IDF drones struck three World Central Kitchen vehicles in Gaza, killing seven aid workers. Scott Ritter tells Sputnik how these events are connected.
2024-04-05T16:17+0000
2024-04-05T16:17+0000
2024-04-05T16:18+0000
middle east
scott ritter
benjamin netanyahu
israel
syria
damascus
israel defense forces (idf)
the united nations (un)
israeli-palestinian conflict
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/05/1117763890_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7f5dfc2daa9abda4bf29c49a055a73bb.jpg
“In the span of a week, the world has witnessed two wanton violations of international law and the norms and standards of civilized nations by the state of Israel,” Scott Ritter, a former UN weapons inspector and retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer, said, commenting on the twin April 1 attacks in Syria and Gaza.The Damascus attack ostensibly targeted high-ranking IRGC officers operating in Syria. “But the fact that Israel views these officers as legitimate targets doesn’t give them the permission to violate the protections that are afforded to these structures. Diplomatic immunity is a reality, and these buildings (consulates, embassies), are afforded inviolability, protection of international law, and Israel opted to violate this,” Ritter emphasized.As for the strikes against vehicles carrying World Central Kitchen (WCK) charity workers in Gaza, Ritter doesn’t buy Israeli assurances that they were accidental.The consequences of the WCK were predictable, the observer said.Ritter expects Israeli "crimes" and "wanton" lawlessness to continue unless and until Tel Aviv is made to face consequences for its actions, and for so long as the government of Benjamin Netanyahu remains in power.“These crimes will continue so long as Israel is allowed to operate without any consequences – so long as the United States continues to provide diplomatic cover for Israel in the Security Council of the United Nations – so long as the world is willing to turn a blind eye to the crimes committed by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu. The solution to this problem is clear: the government of Benjamin Netanyahu has to go, and a new government has to be empowered in Israel that respects international law, but above all, respects the right of a free and independent Palestinian people to live in a Palestinian state that is no longer burned by the illegal occupation of Israeli soldiers and settlers,” Ritter summed up.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/israel-claims-intel-shows-possible-iran-attack-using-long-range-missiles-or-drones-1117754620.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/they-want-famine-israeli-strike-against-wck-workers-intended-as-message-to-deter-aid-for-gaza-1117747189.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/israel-attack-on-iran-embassy-a-message-to-americans-1117725985.html
israel
syria
damascus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/05/1117763890_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_68bf13440da19372871a81f647dd3aeb.jpg
Scott Ritter: Attacks on Consulate, Aid Convoy Show That Israel Thinks It’s ‘Above the Law’
Sputnik International
Scott Ritter: Attacks on Consulate, Aid Convoy Show That Israel Thinks It’s ‘Above the Law’
2024-04-05T16:17+0000
true
PT5M10S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
why did israel attack iranian embassy in damascus, why did israel attack world central kitchen workers
why did israel attack iranian embassy in damascus, why did israel attack world central kitchen workers
Scott Ritter: Israeli Attack on Iranian Consulate Could ‘Throw World Into Chaos’
16:17 GMT 05.04.2024 (Updated: 16:18 GMT 05.04.2024)
Israel targeted the Iranian Embassy compound in Damascus, Syria on Monday, killing 16 people, including a top IRGC Quds Force commander. The same day, IDF drones struck three World Central Kitchen vehicles in Gaza, killing seven aid workers. Scott Ritter tells Sputnik how these events are connected.
“In the span of a week, the world has witnessed two wanton violations of international law and the norms and standards of civilized nations by the state of Israel,” Scott Ritter, a former UN weapons inspector and retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer, said, commenting on the twin April 1 attacks in Syria and Gaza.
The Damascus attack ostensibly targeted high-ranking IRGC officers operating in Syria. “But the fact that Israel views these officers as legitimate targets doesn’t give them the permission to violate the protections that are afforded to these structures. Diplomatic immunity is a reality, and these buildings (consulates, embassies), are afforded inviolability, protection of international law, and Israel opted to violate this,” Ritter emphasized.
The consequences of the Embassy attack “have yet to be fully borne out…but based on Israel’s own reaction and anticipation could be quite severe. And this could throw not just the region but the world into chaos, turmoil and conflict, all because Israel decided that it could operate above the law,” the observer warned.
As for the strikes against vehicles carrying World Central Kitchen (WCK) charity workers in Gaza, Ritter doesn’t buy Israeli assurances that they were accidental.
“This wasn’t an accident. The Israelis claim it was a mistake, an accident. It wasn’t. These aid workers were driving on a route that had been identified to the Israeli military in advance and approved. They were riding in three clearly-marked vehicles. And the attack that took place wasn’t just a onetime ‘oops’. It was three deliberate attacks designed to kill everybody involved in the WCK convoy, to leave no survivors. And they left no survivors,” Ritter stressed.
The consequences of the WCK were predictable, the observer said.
“Almost immediately, ships filled with humanitarian aid turned around and refused to offload their life-sustaining cargoes in Gaza out of fear of being attacked by Israel. Israel achieved its objective. It is terrorizing, intimidating international aid groups so that they don’t provide the assistance necessary for the sustainment of life in Gaza, because that’s what the Israeli policy in Gaza is all about,” Ritter said.
Ritter expects Israeli "crimes" and "wanton" lawlessness to continue unless and until Tel Aviv is made to face consequences for its actions, and for so long as the government of Benjamin Netanyahu remains in power.
“These crimes will continue so long as Israel is allowed to operate without any consequences – so long as the United States continues to provide diplomatic cover for Israel in the Security Council of the United Nations – so long as the world is willing to turn a blind eye to the crimes committed by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu. The solution to this problem is clear: the government of Benjamin Netanyahu has to go, and a new government has to be empowered in Israel that respects international law, but above all, respects the right of a free and independent Palestinian people to live in a Palestinian state that is no longer burned by the illegal occupation of Israeli soldiers and settlers,” Ritter summed up.