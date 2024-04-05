https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/scott-ritter-israeli-attack-on-iranian-consulate-could-throw-world-into-chaos-1117763641.html

Scott Ritter: Israeli Attack on Iranian Consulate Could ‘Throw World Into Chaos’

Scott Ritter: Israeli Attack on Iranian Consulate Could ‘Throw World Into Chaos’

Sputnik International

Israel targeted the Iranian Embassy compound in Damascus, Syria on Monday, killing 16 people, including a top IRGC Quds Force commander. The same day, IDF drones struck three World Central Kitchen vehicles in Gaza, killing seven aid workers. Scott Ritter tells Sputnik how these events are connected.

2024-04-05T16:17+0000

2024-04-05T16:17+0000

2024-04-05T16:18+0000

middle east

scott ritter

benjamin netanyahu

israel

syria

damascus

israel defense forces (idf)

the united nations (un)

israeli-palestinian conflict

palestine-israel conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/05/1117763890_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7f5dfc2daa9abda4bf29c49a055a73bb.jpg

“In the span of a week, the world has witnessed two wanton violations of international law and the norms and standards of civilized nations by the state of Israel,” Scott Ritter, a former UN weapons inspector and retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer, said, commenting on the twin April 1 attacks in Syria and Gaza.The Damascus attack ostensibly targeted high-ranking IRGC officers operating in Syria. “But the fact that Israel views these officers as legitimate targets doesn’t give them the permission to violate the protections that are afforded to these structures. Diplomatic immunity is a reality, and these buildings (consulates, embassies), are afforded inviolability, protection of international law, and Israel opted to violate this,” Ritter emphasized.As for the strikes against vehicles carrying World Central Kitchen (WCK) charity workers in Gaza, Ritter doesn’t buy Israeli assurances that they were accidental.The consequences of the WCK were predictable, the observer said.Ritter expects Israeli "crimes" and "wanton" lawlessness to continue unless and until Tel Aviv is made to face consequences for its actions, and for so long as the government of Benjamin Netanyahu remains in power.“These crimes will continue so long as Israel is allowed to operate without any consequences – so long as the United States continues to provide diplomatic cover for Israel in the Security Council of the United Nations – so long as the world is willing to turn a blind eye to the crimes committed by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu. The solution to this problem is clear: the government of Benjamin Netanyahu has to go, and a new government has to be empowered in Israel that respects international law, but above all, respects the right of a free and independent Palestinian people to live in a Palestinian state that is no longer burned by the illegal occupation of Israeli soldiers and settlers,” Ritter summed up.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/israel-claims-intel-shows-possible-iran-attack-using-long-range-missiles-or-drones-1117754620.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/they-want-famine-israeli-strike-against-wck-workers-intended-as-message-to-deter-aid-for-gaza-1117747189.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/israel-attack-on-iran-embassy-a-message-to-americans-1117725985.html

israel

syria

damascus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Scott Ritter: Attacks on Consulate, Aid Convoy Show That Israel Thinks It’s ‘Above the Law’ Sputnik International Scott Ritter: Attacks on Consulate, Aid Convoy Show That Israel Thinks It’s ‘Above the Law’ 2024-04-05T16:17+0000 true PT5M10S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

why did israel attack iranian embassy in damascus, why did israel attack world central kitchen workers