Terrorist Groups, Ukraine Special Services Probed for Involvement in Crocus Attack - Moscow

Russian investigators have obtained data from the mobile phones of those accused of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall near Moscow, who tried to destroy the devices, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Friday.

2024-04-05T05:13+0000

2024-04-05T05:13+0000

2024-04-05T05:14+0000

russia

moscow concert hall attack

russia

moscow

russian investigative committee

russian emergencies ministry

ukraine

"The implementation of a set of investigative actions and operational measures to verify the involvement of representatives of the Ukrainian special services and international Islamist terrorist organizations in the organization and financing of the terrorist attack continues," the committee wrote on Telegram.Russian investigators have obtained data from the mobile phones of those accused of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall near Moscow, who tried to destroy the devices, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Friday.Photos of people in camouflage with the Ukrainian flag near destroyed houses and a Ukrainian postage stamp with an obscene gesture were found in the phone of the one of those accused, the committee said, adding that this may indicate a link between the terrorist attack and Russia’s special military operation.On March 22, several armed men broke into Crocus City Hall and started shooting at people. They also started a fire in one of the auditoriums, which was full of people ahead of a concert. The attack left 144 people dead, according to the latest data from the Russian Emergencies Ministry. The four main suspects in the case — all of them citizens of Tajikistan — tried to flee the scene in a car but were detained and charged with terrorism. Russian authorities believe their plan was to flee to Ukraine, where the masterminds of the attack had arranged a safe haven for them. An investigation is underway.

2024

