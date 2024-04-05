https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/trophy-ukrainian-armored-vehicle-azovets-unfit-for-combat-russian-experts-say-1117754927.html
Trophy Ukrainian Armored Vehicle 'Azovets' Unfit for Combat, Russian Experts Say
The Ukrainian armored vehicle Azovets, the only copy of which the Russian military found on the liberated territory, is unsuitable for use in combat conditions, the commander of an armored vehicle repair unit told RIA Novosti.
The Russian military came across a missing Ukrainian 'Azovets' vehicle in the liberated territory and dug it up, a representative of a repair and evacuation unit said.This vehicle once belonged to the nationalist Azov battalion*."We don't see any standard surveillance equipment here, like triplexes. Instead, there are just regular cameras from an intercom system. In summary, I consider this project a complete failure, that was money being thrown to the wind," he added.He explained that the 'Azovets' is at high risk due to its low maneuverability caused by its weight. The Russian military officer observed that the vehicle only has one escape hatch, leading to doubts regarding the survival of all four crew members in the event of a hit.*The Azov battalion is a nationalist Ukrainian organization banned in Russia.
The Russian military
came across a missing Ukrainian 'Azovets' vehicle in the liberated territory and dug it up, a representative of a repair and evacuation unit said.
This vehicle once belonged to the nationalist Azov battalion*.
The T-64 tank can reach a speed of approximately 35 kilometers per hour on rugged terrain with a standard TDF engine, with a weight of 38 tons, here it's about 50. We can only imagine how the tank would drive," the serviceman said.
"We don't see any standard surveillance equipment here, like triplexes. Instead, there are just regular cameras from an intercom system. In summary, I consider this project a complete failure, that was money being thrown to the wind," he added.
He explained that the 'Azovets' is at high risk due to its low maneuverability caused by its weight. The Russian military officer observed that the vehicle only has one escape hatch, leading to doubts regarding the survival of all four crew members in the event of a hit.
*The Azov battalion is a nationalist Ukrainian organization banned in Russia.