https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/russian-forces-hit-foreign-tanks-and-instructors-in-kharkov-1117731575.html

Russian Forces Hit Foreign Tanks and Instructors in Kharkov

Russian Forces Hit Foreign Tanks and Instructors in Kharkov

Sputnik International

The Russian military struck a Ukrainian Armed Forces tank school in Kharkiv, where foreign tanks and instructors were stationed, underground network coordinator Sergei Lebedev told RIA Novosti, citing his fellow Kharkov residents.

2024-04-04T12:51+0000

2024-04-04T12:51+0000

2024-04-04T12:51+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

kharkov

ukraine

ukrainian armed forces

russian defense ministry

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/01/1117075229_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_579da5ea796e74654848abaae7d439c8.jpg

The Russian Armed Forces struck a Ukrainian tank school in Kharkov, where foreign tanks and instructors were stationed, underground movement coordinator Sergey Lebedev told Sputnik, citing fellow Kharkov residents. According to him, there were two strikes in the Novye Doma neighborhood in the Slobodsky district of Kharkov. But there are reports that trolleybuses are now running.The Russian military also struck the building of the district internal affairs department on Lyubov Malaya Street.In addition, the Merefa Mechanical Plant in the city of Merefa near Kharkov was hit. According to the underground, UAVs were manufactured and stored at the enterprise. Lebedev added that the plant is adjacent to a railway station. At the time of the attack, as per the underground, a train carrying military equipment, ammunition, and personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was being unloaded there; due to the detonation at the plant, the train was also hit.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240324/russian-airstrikes-on-kharkov-eradicate-roughly-30-ukrainian-servicemen---clandestine-operative-1117525627.html

kharkov

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian armed forces, foreign tanks, instructors were stationed, russian military