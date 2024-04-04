https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/russian-forces-hit-foreign-tanks-and-instructors-in-kharkov-1117731575.html
Russian Forces Hit Foreign Tanks and Instructors in Kharkov
Russian Forces Hit Foreign Tanks and Instructors in Kharkov
Sputnik International
The Russian military struck a Ukrainian Armed Forces tank school in Kharkiv, where foreign tanks and instructors were stationed, underground network coordinator Sergei Lebedev told RIA Novosti, citing his fellow Kharkov residents.
2024-04-04T12:51+0000
2024-04-04T12:51+0000
2024-04-04T12:51+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
kharkov
ukraine
ukrainian armed forces
russian defense ministry
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/01/1117075229_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_579da5ea796e74654848abaae7d439c8.jpg
The Russian Armed Forces struck a Ukrainian tank school in Kharkov, where foreign tanks and instructors were stationed, underground movement coordinator Sergey Lebedev told Sputnik, citing fellow Kharkov residents. According to him, there were two strikes in the Novye Doma neighborhood in the Slobodsky district of Kharkov. But there are reports that trolleybuses are now running.The Russian military also struck the building of the district internal affairs department on Lyubov Malaya Street.In addition, the Merefa Mechanical Plant in the city of Merefa near Kharkov was hit. According to the underground, UAVs were manufactured and stored at the enterprise. Lebedev added that the plant is adjacent to a railway station. At the time of the attack, as per the underground, a train carrying military equipment, ammunition, and personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was being unloaded there; due to the detonation at the plant, the train was also hit.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240324/russian-airstrikes-on-kharkov-eradicate-roughly-30-ukrainian-servicemen---clandestine-operative-1117525627.html
kharkov
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/01/1117075229_342:0:3071:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a40e60a4ee91d583923bd6ab37820df8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian armed forces, foreign tanks, instructors were stationed, russian military
russian armed forces, foreign tanks, instructors were stationed, russian military
Russian Forces Hit Foreign Tanks and Instructors in Kharkov
The Russian Defense Ministry has said on numerous occasions that the Kiev regime uses foreign mercenaries as "cannon fodder" and warned that the Russian military would continue to destroy them throughout Ukraine.
The Russian Armed Forces struck a Ukrainian
tank school in Kharkov, where foreign tanks and instructors were stationed, underground movement coordinator Sergey Lebedev told Sputnik
, citing fellow Kharkov residents.
"The tank school at 192 Poltavsky Shlyakh Street in Kharkov has been attacked. According to the underground [sources], foreign tanks with foreign military instructors were recently brought there," the coordinator said.
According to him, there were two strikes in the Novye Doma neighborhood in the Slobodsky district of Kharkov. But there are reports that trolleybuses are now running.
The Russian military also struck the building of the district internal affairs department on Lyubov Malaya Street.
"Local channels show the damage to a neighboring apartment building, and the building of the district internal affairs department was not shown. Ambulances went there, but they did not turn on their lights, only sirens. According to preliminary data, about 15 dead and more than 20 wounded. At the moment there is no access there, everything is blocked," Lebedev said.
In addition, the Merefa Mechanical Plant in the city of Merefa near Kharkov was hit. According to the underground, UAVs were manufactured and stored at the enterprise. Lebedev added that the plant is adjacent to a railway station. At the time of the attack, as per the underground, a train carrying military equipment, ammunition, and personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was being unloaded there; due to the detonation at the plant, the train was also hit.