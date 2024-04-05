International
Trump Says Chinese Migrants Entering US Illegally Could Be Building Army Within Country
Trump Says Chinese Migrants Entering US Illegally Could Be Building Army Within Country
Sputnik International
Former US President Donald Trump said Chinese migrants illegally entering the United States along the southern border could be building an army inside the country.
"No, they’re probably building an army," Trump said Thursday during an interview with conservative radio show host Hugh Hewitt. "They’re probably building an army from within... because they’re very healthy young men for the most part." More than 30,000 Chinese migrants have been encountered at the US southern border under President Joe Biden, according to reports in US media. Three records for yearly illegal crossings on the US border with Mexico have been consecutively broken since Biden entered the White House in January 2021.
01:08 GMT 05.04.2024
WASHINGTON, April 5 (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said Chinese migrants illegally entering the United States along the southern border could be building an army inside the country.
"No, they’re probably building an army," Trump said Thursday during an interview with conservative radio show host Hugh Hewitt. "They’re probably building an army from within... because they’re very healthy young men for the most part."
More than 30,000 Chinese migrants have been encountered at the US southern border under President Joe Biden, according to reports in US media.
Three records for yearly illegal crossings on the US border with Mexico have been consecutively broken since Biden entered the White House in January 2021.
