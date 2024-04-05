https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/trump-says-he-doubts-biden-will-agree-to-debate-calls-for-drug-testing-1117751541.html

Trump Says He Doubts Biden Will Agree to Debate, Calls for Drug Testing

Former US President Donald Trump expressed doubt over President Biden's willingness to debate and suggested candidates should undergo drug testing during an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt Thursday.

"I don't think so, but I hope he does... I want to debate. And I think debates, with him at least, should be drug tested. I want a drug test," Trump said when asked if President Biden would agree to debate. Trump said he doesn't know what Biden is using but criticized his State of the Union address as the worst ever, suggesting it didn't accurately represent the nation and implied Biden's unusually high energy might indicate he's receiving some form of chemical assistance. Biden and Trump are on track to win their respective parties' presidential nominations. However there are still numerous nominating contests before the party conventions this summer. Trump leads Biden by five percentage points in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, according to an NBC News poll released Sunday.

