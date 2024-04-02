RFK Jr. Says Biden Presents Bigger Threat to Democracy Than Trump
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Independent US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in an interview for CNN that President Joe Biden poses a bigger threat to democracy than his main opponent and predecessor Donald Trump.
"I can make the argument that President Biden is the much worse threat to democracy, and the reason for that is President Biden is the first candidate in history – the first president in history that has used the federal agencies to censor political speech, so to censor his opponent," Kennedy Jr. said in the interview on Monday.
Kennedy supported his claim by noting that Biden was the first US president who attempted to censor political opponents by removing them from social media platforms.
At the same time, Kennedy called it "appalling" that former President Trump allegedly attempted to overturn the 2020 election results.
Kennedy holds 16% support in a three-way race with Trump and current officeholder Biden, who are the presumptive nominees of their respective parties, according to an Ipsos poll conducted in March.
In February, US media reported that Democratic Party strategists are concerned about support for alternative candidates like Kennedy.