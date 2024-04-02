https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/rfk-jr-says-biden-presents-bigger-threat-to-democracy-than-trump-1117701394.html

RFK Jr. Says Biden Presents Bigger Threat to Democracy Than Trump

RFK Jr. Says Biden Presents Bigger Threat to Democracy Than Trump

Sputnik International

Independent US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in an interview for CNN that President Joe Biden poses a bigger threat to democracy than his main opponent and predecessor Donald Trump.

2024-04-02T15:02+0000

2024-04-02T15:02+0000

2024-04-02T15:02+0000

americas

joe biden

donald trump

us

cnn

democratic party

2024 us presidential election

us presidential campaign

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/02/1117701234_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f78f1b7265305eed789f52b74c396998.jpg

"I can make the argument that President Biden is the much worse threat to democracy, and the reason for that is President Biden is the first candidate in history – the first president in history that has used the federal agencies to censor political speech, so to censor his opponent," Kennedy Jr. said in the interview on Monday. Kennedy supported his claim by noting that Biden was the first US president who attempted to censor political opponents by removing them from social media platforms. At the same time, Kennedy called it "appalling" that former President Trump allegedly attempted to overturn the 2020 election results. In February, US media reported that Democratic Party strategists are concerned about support for alternative candidates like Kennedy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240327/most-americans-think-biden-weak-commander-in-chief-amid-growing-fears-of-wwiii-1117580672.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump-2024, is trump running for president, why is trump banned from election, who's banning trump from election, why is trump banned from election, who's against trump in presidential election, was trump behind january 6, who organized january 6, why is trump banned from election, trump’s court case, why is trump investigated, republicans vs democrats at the elections, who will win in 2024 elections, trump vs biden