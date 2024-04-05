https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/ukraine-approaches-critical-moment-in-military-terms-zelenskys-office-chief-admits-1117755002.html

Ukraine Approaches Critical Moment in Military Terms, Zelensky's Office Chief Admits

Ukraine is entering a critical moment in terms of military capacity, Ukrainian Chief of Staff and the head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, Andriy Yermak, has told Politico, urging US lawmakers to act as soon as possible on the new aid package to support the Ukrainian armed forces.

"In the meantime it is costing us lives and I very much hope that it is passed this month because Ukraine is approaching a critical moment … We still critically need additional air-defense systems because without them it is impossible for us to defend our cities … But once again, the problem for us is of the time … I'd like to emphasize that it's a critical moment now. It's very important the package is approved this month," Yermak told the news outlet on Thursday. Earlier this week, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said that he intended to advance Ukraine aid legislation when the House of Representatives returned to Washington on April 9 from a district work period. The legislation could include measures to fund Ukraine with loans or seized Russian assets, Johnson said. The push in the US Congress to pass Ukraine aid comes amid warnings from US President Joe Biden's administration and Kiev that Ukrainian troops could be forced to retreat without further foreign assistance. In February, the Senate passed a $95 billion foreign aid bill that includes some $60 billion for Ukraine, but it is currently stuck in the House as Republicans look into other options for providing aid to Ukraine while also addressing the crisis on the US southern border. House Speaker Johnson so far has rejected calls from Democrats and Biden to put the supplemental bill to a vote. Russia has consistently warned against the continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict. Moscow also sees the Ukraine conflict as a hybrid war led by the United States.

