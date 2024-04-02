https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/west-to-use-hypothetical-russia-ukraine-talks-to-supply-arms-to-zelensky--diplomat--1117691782.html

West to Use Hypothetical Russia-Ukraine Talks to Supply Arms to Zelensky- Diplomat

West to Use Hypothetical Russia-Ukraine Talks to Supply Arms to Zelensky- Diplomat

Sputnik International

The West will use hypothetical negotiations between Moscow and Kiev to supply weapons to Ukraine and to regroup its forces, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on military security and arms control, told Sputnik.

2024-04-02T06:28+0000

2024-04-02T06:28+0000

2024-04-02T06:28+0000

world

ukrainian crisis

us arms for ukraine

ukraine

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/14/1114352435_0:0:3048:1714_1920x0_80_0_0_58b97879b4d788a3a91ca4ae4f52c1d9.jpg

“Even if we imagine the hypothetical possibility of resuming negotiations, it is clear that the [Kiev] regime’s curators will use them to give the Ukrainian armed forces time to rest, pump them up with weapons, and complete a regrouping of troops,” Gavrilov said in an interview dedicated to the 75th anniversary of NATO marked on April 4. The North Atlantic Treaty was signed in Washington, D.C. on April 4, 1949.'Future is Decided on the Battlefield'A repeat of a scenario that emerged after the March 2022 talks in Istanbul when the Ukrainian armed forces received time to rest is unacceptable for Russia, Gavrilov added. Gavrilov also said that the West will use hypothetical negotiations between Moscow and Kiev to supply weapons to Ukraine and to help Kiev regroup its forces.The North Atlantic Treaty was signed in Washington, D.C. on April 4, 1949.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia' special operation, ukrainian crisis, us arms for ukraine, ukraine battlefield, russian troops initiative