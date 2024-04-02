https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/west-to-use-hypothetical-russia-ukraine-talks-to-supply-arms-to-zelensky--diplomat--1117691782.html
West to Use Hypothetical Russia-Ukraine Talks to Supply Arms to Zelensky- Diplomat
The West will use hypothetical negotiations between Moscow and Kiev to supply weapons to Ukraine and to regroup its forces, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on military security and arms control, told Sputnik.
"Even if we imagine the hypothetical possibility of resuming negotiations, it is clear that the [Kiev] regime's curators will use them to give the Ukrainian armed forces time to rest, pump them up with weapons, and complete a regrouping of troops," Gavrilov said in an interview dedicated to the 75th anniversary of NATO marked on April 4. The North Atlantic Treaty was signed in Washington, D.C. on April 4, 1949.'Future is Decided on the Battlefield'A repeat of a scenario that emerged after the March 2022 talks in Istanbul when the Ukrainian armed forces received time to rest is unacceptable for Russia, Gavrilov added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The West will use hypothetical negotiations between Moscow and Kiev to supply weapons to Ukraine and to regroup its forces, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on military security and arms control, told Sputnik.
“Even if we imagine the hypothetical possibility of resuming negotiations, it is clear that the [Kiev] regime’s curators will use them to give the Ukrainian armed forces time to rest, pump them up with weapons, and complete a regrouping of troops,” Gavrilov said in an interview dedicated to the 75th anniversary of NATO marked on April 4.
The North Atlantic Treaty was signed in Washington, D.C. on April 4, 1949.
'Future is Decided on the Battlefield'
A repeat of a scenario that emerged after the March 2022 talks in Istanbul when the Ukrainian armed forces received time to rest is unacceptable for Russia, Gavrilov added.
Gavrilov also said that the West will use hypothetical negotiations between Moscow and Kiev to supply weapons to Ukraine and to help Kiev regroup its forces.
"We have been through this before after the Istanbul talks in the spring of 2022, and the repetition of such a scenario is unacceptable to us. Therefore, at the moment, the future of the Ukrainian conflict is being decided on the battlefield, where our troops hold the initiative along the entire front line,” Gavrilov said in an interview dedicated to the 75th anniversary of NATO marked on April 4.
The North Atlantic Treaty was signed in Washington, D.C. on April 4, 1949.