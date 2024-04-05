https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/us-diplomacy-utterly-failed-in-ukraine-washington-should-seek-negotiations---sachs-1117751141.html

US Diplomacy ‘Utterly Failed' in Ukraine, Washington Should Seek Negotiations - Sachs

US Diplomacy ‘Utterly Failed' in Ukraine, Washington Should Seek Negotiations - Sachs

Sputnik International

US policy in Ukraine has failed and instead of encouraging the country’s NATO membership bid Washington should seek peace negotiations with Russia, world-renowned economics professor Jeffrey Sachs told Sputnik.

2024-04-05T00:53+0000

2024-04-05T00:53+0000

2024-04-05T00:53+0000

antony blinken

jeffrey sachs

ukraine

washington

russia

nato

americas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/08/1117207260_0:0:2863:1611_1920x0_80_0_0_90bde6365986f8f5beec9776482f9e03.jpg

While in Brussels, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Ukraine would become a member of NATO but did not specify a timeline. He added that the 2024 NATO summit in Washington will help build a bridge for Ukraine to join the alliance. “Secretary Blinken’s statement is another disaster for Ukraine… American diplomacy has utterly failed and indeed collapsed,” said Sachs, Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University. “Secretary Blinken should be sitting down in negotiations with his counterpart Foreign Minister Lavrov rather than reiterating the utterly failed foreign policy that has brought on this war.” Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that NATO's expansion to include Ukraine would create a direct national security threat to Russia and that Moscow considers the non-aligned status of Ukraine to be extremely important to put an end to the years-long conflict.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230917/jeffrey-sachs-western-neocolonialism-cannot-stop-africas-rise-1113428229.html

ukraine

washington

russia

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

jeffrey sachs ukraine, jeffrey sachs biden ukraine, jeffrey sachs ukraine peace, jeffrey sachs ukraine russia, jeffrey sachs ukraine negotiations, jeffrey sachs ukraine nato, jeffrey saches blinken nato ukraine disaster