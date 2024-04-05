https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/us-diplomacy-utterly-failed-in-ukraine-washington-should-seek-negotiations---sachs-1117751141.html
US Diplomacy ‘Utterly Failed' in Ukraine, Washington Should Seek Negotiations - Sachs
US Diplomacy ‘Utterly Failed' in Ukraine, Washington Should Seek Negotiations - Sachs
Sputnik International
US policy in Ukraine has failed and instead of encouraging the country’s NATO membership bid Washington should seek peace negotiations with Russia, world-renowned economics professor Jeffrey Sachs told Sputnik.
2024-04-05T00:53+0000
2024-04-05T00:53+0000
2024-04-05T00:53+0000
antony blinken
jeffrey sachs
ukraine
washington
russia
nato
americas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/08/1117207260_0:0:2863:1611_1920x0_80_0_0_90bde6365986f8f5beec9776482f9e03.jpg
While in Brussels, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Ukraine would become a member of NATO but did not specify a timeline. He added that the 2024 NATO summit in Washington will help build a bridge for Ukraine to join the alliance. “Secretary Blinken’s statement is another disaster for Ukraine… American diplomacy has utterly failed and indeed collapsed,” said Sachs, Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University. “Secretary Blinken should be sitting down in negotiations with his counterpart Foreign Minister Lavrov rather than reiterating the utterly failed foreign policy that has brought on this war.” Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that NATO's expansion to include Ukraine would create a direct national security threat to Russia and that Moscow considers the non-aligned status of Ukraine to be extremely important to put an end to the years-long conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230917/jeffrey-sachs-western-neocolonialism-cannot-stop-africas-rise-1113428229.html
ukraine
washington
russia
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/08/1117207260_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f02686d7bd6056ce8a0e2b7723f2f174.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
jeffrey sachs ukraine, jeffrey sachs biden ukraine, jeffrey sachs ukraine peace, jeffrey sachs ukraine russia, jeffrey sachs ukraine negotiations, jeffrey sachs ukraine nato, jeffrey saches blinken nato ukraine disaster
jeffrey sachs ukraine, jeffrey sachs biden ukraine, jeffrey sachs ukraine peace, jeffrey sachs ukraine russia, jeffrey sachs ukraine negotiations, jeffrey sachs ukraine nato, jeffrey saches blinken nato ukraine disaster
US Diplomacy ‘Utterly Failed' in Ukraine, Washington Should Seek Negotiations - Sachs
WASHINGTON, April 5 (Sputnik) - US policy in Ukraine has failed and instead of encouraging the country’s NATO membership bid Washington should seek peace negotiations with Russia, world-renowned economics professor Jeffrey Sachs told Sputnik.
While in Brussels, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Ukraine would become a member of NATO but did not specify a timeline. He added that the 2024 NATO summit in Washington will help build a bridge for Ukraine to join the alliance.
“Secretary Blinken’s statement is another disaster for Ukraine… American diplomacy has utterly failed and indeed collapsed,” said Sachs, Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University. “Secretary Blinken should be sitting down in negotiations with his counterpart Foreign Minister Lavrov rather than reiterating the utterly failed foreign policy that has brought on this war.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that NATO's expansion to include Ukraine would create a direct national security threat to Russia and that Moscow considers the non-aligned status of Ukraine to be extremely important to put an end to the years-long conflict.
17 September 2023, 13:30 GMT