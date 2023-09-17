https://sputnikglobe.com/20230917/jeffrey-sachs-western-neocolonialism-cannot-stop-africas-rise-1113428229.html

Jeffrey Sachs: Western Neocolonialism Cannot Stop Africa’s Rise

Jeffrey Sachs: Western Neocolonialism Cannot Stop Africa’s Rise

if Africa were to attain more unity, it would be able to achieve an economic breakthrough in 20 years just like China or India did, renowned economist and Columbia University Professor Jeffrey Sachs told Sputnik.

2023-09-17T13:30+0000

2023-09-17T13:30+0000

2023-09-17T13:30+0000

analysis

g20 summit

african union (au)

jeffrey sachs

brics summit 2023

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/11/1113434297_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_52e420e75600d0235dfb023b007dfe7d.jpg

Africa has witnessed a wave of military takeovers in the past few years, with new governments, like in the more recent cases of Gabon and Niger, positioning themselves as forces eager to shed vestiges of European neo colonialism. The African continent currently presents a complex and contradictory scene, but one thing is undeniable: if Africa were to attain more unity, it would be able to achieve an economic breakthrough in 20 years just like China or India did, renowned economist and Columbia University Professor Jeffrey Sachs told Sputnik.“Africa was divided by the European imperial powers into 55 countries, many of which are quite small… But the continent as a whole is 1.4 billion people, and that is comparable to the single country of China and the single country of India. So if Africa were to get its act together, to have more unity, and to have a unified continental scale economy, Africa will be able to follow along roughly 20 year cycles: China started first (around 1980), India started its rapid growth (around 2000),” the Columbia University Professor stated. He added:The recent admission of Africa as a union - the African Union (AU) - as the 21st member of the G20 was a very significant event, the economist noted.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the inclusion of the 55-member African Union, one of the largest regional blocs in the world, established in 2002 as a successor to the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), as a permanent member during the first session of the G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi.According to Jeffrey Sachs, the move is important for the G20 as it “brings in other 1.4 billion people to the table with one seat, the AU seat.” But it may also have the “powerful effect of reinforcing the unification of the continental-scale economy in Africa.” This, in turn, would boost Africa's economic advance during the coming several decades, Sachs underscored.'Instability Built Into Extreme Poverty'As for the spate of recent military takeovers, diverse economic factors are driving this political wave, said the economist.The recent military takeovers have been taking place in these very poor countries, in Guinea, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Niger, with poverty “part of the underlying substrate of all of this,” said the economist.The military takeover in Niger took place on July 26, when Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani. France condemned the action, while expressing support for "the legitimate government" of its former colony. The rebels, meanwhile, halted gold and uranium exports to France, blocked French media, and denounced several military pacts with Paris. In mid-August, they also demanded that French troops leave the country by early September. As for Gabon, Bongo Ondimba was reelected as the country's head for a third term after securing 64.2% of the vote on August 30. However, the Gabonese military delivered a televised address, declaring the election results canceled and all institutions dissolved. Ondimba has since been placed under house arrest, while the rebels said they unanimously appointed Gen. Brice Oligui Nguema as Gabon's interim president.He reminded that it was European companies which “dominated, which took the resources out of these countries at very low prices.” At the same time they did not do more than pay lip service when it came to addressing “very deep legacy issues of the former colonial age.”“The United States, France and Britain, in their imperial mode, used NATO to overthrow Muammar Gadhafi in Libya in 2011. This was a really just utterly wrongheaded action on so many counts, but a typical US-led regime change operation, and it opened up the Pandora's box of instability throughout the region,” underscored the economist.Besides the poverty issue in Africa, part of it is the “continuing reaction to the kind of neo colonial order that remained,” added Sachs. The Columbia University Professor reiterated that while the conditions on the continent remain “fragile”, Africa's “real prospect comes through economic, …physical infrastructure integration."Military Bases 'Will Have to Close Shop'Meanwhile, as Africa struggles to shake off aspects of its neo colonial past, the West still maintains significant military and economic presence in many countries on the continent, in some instances in the form of military bases, boots on the ground. After Niger demanded in mid-August that French troops leave the country by early September, the country's military leadership accused Paris of deploying forces in some West African countries for a "military intervention." Weighing in on whether major Western countries like France, the United States, might move against African integration and cooperation, Jeffrey Sachs said:Looking ahead, the West cannot stop African integration, supported by Russia and other BRICS countries, the economist believes. Africa has all the potential of becoming a force to be reckoned with in a multipolar world, cooperating with China, on the one hand, with the West, on the other, with Russia, with India.Many African leaders recognize this is what is needed, underscored Sachs, adding: Africa's integration will find strong support from Russia, China, India, from Brazil, in other words, from the BRICS leading countries, and from South Africa, added Sachs. He pointed out that for Africa to be in a situation where most of the world sees it as a “dynamic player,” that is “going to take years to come.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230909/modi-announces-inclusion-of-african-union-to-g20-as-permanent-member-1113222970.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/eu-must-rethink-africa-policy-after-military-takeovers-in-niger-gabon---borrell-1113032696.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230827/how-us-military-failed-in-africa-1112932032.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

western neocolonialism, africa’s rise, multipolar world, military takeovers in africa