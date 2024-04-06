International
Hamas Delegation to Visit Cairo on April 7 for Ceasefire Talks
Hamas Delegation to Visit Cairo on April 7 for Ceasefire Talks
Palestinian movement Hamas said on Saturday its delegation would visit Cairo on April 7 at Egypt's invitation to take part in a new round of ceasefire talks while maintaining all its demands.
"A delegation of the Hamas leadership, headed by [senior official] Khalil al-Hayya, will leave for Cairo tomorrow, Sunday, at the invitation of the brothers in Egypt. Hamas reaffirms its commitment to its position set out on March 14, its natural demands for an end to the [Israeli] aggression," a statement seen by Sputnik read. The movement's demands include, in particular, a complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of the Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, the return of the internally displaced persons to their homes, the free movement of Gazans and the free entry of humanitarian aid to the enclave, as well as a "serious" prisoner exchange deal, the statement read. CIA Director William Burns, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and an Israeli delegation will also attend the talks, Egyptian broadcaster Al Qahera News reported, citing informed Egyptian sources. There have been several rounds of ceasefire talks in the Gaza Strip in recent months, but they have so far failed. Al Thani said that Israel's opposition to Palestinians returning to the northern Gaza Strip was hampering progress on the truce talks, which have stalled on the same points discussed in Paris in March. On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 33,100 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities. Over 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
ceasefire in gaza, palestine-israel conflict, gaza peace talks

Hamas Delegation to Visit Cairo on April 7 for Ceasefire Talks

16:33 GMT 06.04.2024
Pro-Palestine protester gather at Jamaica train station in New York City on January 27, 2024. Intense fighting raged in the Gaza city of Khan Yunis, the main theatre of conflict where the Israeli army is targeting Hamas
Pro-Palestine protester gather at Jamaica train station in New York City on January 27, 2024. Intense fighting raged in the Gaza city of Khan Yunis, the main theatre of conflict where the Israeli army is targeting Hamas - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2024
© AFP 2023 / CHARLY TRIBALLEAU
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Palestinian movement Hamas said on Saturday its delegation would visit Cairo on April 7 at Egypt's invitation to take part in a new round of ceasefire talks while maintaining all its demands.
"A delegation of the Hamas leadership, headed by [senior official] Khalil al-Hayya, will leave for Cairo tomorrow, Sunday, at the invitation of the brothers in Egypt. Hamas reaffirms its commitment to its position set out on March 14, its natural demands for an end to the [Israeli] aggression," a statement seen by Sputnik read.
The movement's demands include, in particular, a complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of the Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, the return of the internally displaced persons to their homes, the free movement of Gazans and the free entry of humanitarian aid to the enclave, as well as a "serious" prisoner exchange deal, the statement read.
CIA Director William Burns, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and an Israeli delegation will also attend the talks, Egyptian broadcaster Al Qahera News reported, citing informed Egyptian sources.
There have been several rounds of ceasefire talks in the Gaza Strip in recent months, but they have so far failed. Al Thani said that Israel's opposition to Palestinians returning to the northern Gaza Strip was hampering progress on the truce talks, which have stalled on the same points discussed in Paris in March.
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack.
Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 33,100 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities. Over 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
