US Attempted to Manipulate UN Security Council About Israel-Gaza Resolutions - Russian Envoy
US Attempted to Manipulate UN Security Council About Israel-Gaza Resolutions - Russian Envoy
The United States’ representative to the UN Security Council attempted to manipulate the group by making misleading statements about resolutions regarding Israel’s conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday.
“Just a few minutes ago, we bore witness to a cynical attempt — an inexcusable attempt — at manipulation on the part of our US colleagues,” Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting. The US representative to the UN mentioned that a call to protect humanitarian aid workers was included in a draft resolution vetoed by Russia and China, Nebenzia said. However, the US failed to mention that a ceasefire resolution ultimately passed by the council included a similar demand, he noted. Russia believes that such “low standards” have no place in the UN Security Council, Nebenzia said. The US should instead focus on ending arms supplies to Israel, which are being used to kill Palestinians, he also added.
US Attempted to Manipulate UN Security Council About Israel-Gaza Resolutions - Russian Envoy

16:34 GMT 05.04.2024
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United States’ representative to the UN Security Council attempted to manipulate the group by making misleading statements about resolutions regarding Israel’s conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday.
Just a few minutes ago, we bore witness to a cynical attempt — an inexcusable attempt — at manipulation on the part of our US colleagues,” Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting.
The US representative to the UN mentioned that a call to protect humanitarian aid workers was included in a draft resolution vetoed by Russia and China, Nebenzia said. However, the US failed to mention that a ceasefire resolution ultimately passed by the council included a similar demand, he noted.
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2024
Analysis
United States 'Mocking' International Law, Creating 'World of the Jungle'
26 March, 22:44 GMT
Russia believes that such “low standards” have no place in the UN Security Council, Nebenzia said. The US should instead focus on ending arms supplies to Israel, which are being used to kill Palestinians, he also added.
