NATO's 'Losing War' and an Empty Promise to Ukraine

KJ Noh, a scholar, educator and journalist joined Sputnik on Friday. Michelle Witte asked Noh what would happen if US Republicans decided that opposing NATO expansion is a winning political message for them.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated Thursday that Ukraine will eventually join NATO. It was the same message the US has been repeating since 2008, although the alliance has not revealed a concrete timeline for Ukraine's accession. US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (often referred to as MTG) and US Senator JD Vance took to social media to decry Blinken’s comments as irresponsible and dangerous, saying inviting Ukraine to join NATO during a war is to “invite our nation to war.”KJ Noh, a scholar, educator and journalist and member of Veterans for Peace, joined Sputnik’s Political Misfits on Friday to discuss these developments. Sputnik’s Michelle Witte asked Noh what would happen if Republicans decided that opposing NATO expansion is a winning political message.“But let's come back to MTG and JD Vance. You know, they are not the most informed people in the political classes, they're clearly pandering to the base," he claimed. "And as I said if you recall on this show, the US public tends to reflexively support most US wars initiated by their elites until they start losing and then they stop supporting them."“I think it has to do with the fact that they don't believe it's a winning proposition to be associated with NATO, which is currently losing a war, and this is a NATO war. And, of course, it also has to do with the fact that [former President Donald] Trump himself has a very mercantile, business view of NATO. He sees them as free riders on the American military, and he wants the quid pro quo.”Former President Donald Trump said recently he would “100%” keep the US in NATO should he return to the Oval Office, as long as European countries pay their “fair share” and “play fair.” The former president told British media the US pays for “90% of NATO,” adding that it is the “most unfair thing.”NATO estimates that for 2023 Poland was actually the top spender and allocated 3.9% of its GDP to the alliance, which was more than twice the amount it had spent in 2022. In contrast, the US spent 3.5% of its GDP – about the same amount it has been spending for the last decade.However, only 35% of NATO member states meet the alliance's spending targets on defense, prompting criticism from Trump and aligned "America First" conservatives. Proposals to resurrect European countries' weakened defense industries have been greeted with skepticism as the continent is rocked by protests over economic concerns.Witte asked Noh if the NATO summit slated for July will include a concrete plan to incorporate Ukraine into NATO.“We've sunk these costs on. And so we have to keep on sinking into more costs. I don't think the European population will stand for it, [but] the ruling elite seems still to be stuck on this. So I think it is an incredible debacle," he added. "I think they also want to pivot again to the Pacific, and they want NATO to be involved there. And so I think they're trying to do their best to see if they can get their hands off and wipe them clean of this tar baby that is rapidly showing diminishing returns.”

