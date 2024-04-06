https://sputnikglobe.com/20240406/two-russian-tu-95ms-strategic-bombers-fly-over-chukchi-sea---mod-1117780240.html

Two Russian Tu-95MS Strategic Bombers Fly Over Chukchi Sea - MoD

Two Russian Tu-95MS Strategic Bombers Fly Over Chukchi Sea - MoD

Sputnik International

Two Russian Tu-95МS strategic missile carriers have carried out an over 12-hour flight over the waters of the Chukchi Sea located between Russia's Chukotka Autonomous Area and the US state of Alaska, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2024-04-06T11:41+0000

2024-04-06T11:41+0000

2024-04-06T11:41+0000

military

russia

chukchi sea

chukotka autonomous area

russian defense ministry

tu-95ms

su-35s

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106027/00/1060270011_0:45:1121:676_1920x0_80_0_0_1de23d4b8a9769f266d3c00c11513296.jpg

"Two Tu-95MS long-range strategic missile carriers conducted a scheduled flight in airspace over the neutral waters of the Chukchi Sea. The flight duration stood at more than 12 hours," the defense ministry said in a statement. During the flight, the bombers were escorted by crews of Su-35S aircraft of the Russian aerospace forces, the statement read. The flight was conducted "in strict accordance with the international rules of use of airspace," commander of long-range aviation of the Russian aerospace forces, Lt. Gen. Sergey Kobylash, said. Long-range aviation pilots regularly fly over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas, and the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Defense Ministry explained.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20200325/watch-russian-tu-95-warplanes-escorted-by-japanese-f-2-fighters-1078700706.html

russia

chukchi sea

chukotka autonomous area

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian tu-95мs strategic missile carriers, chukchi sea, russian defense ministry