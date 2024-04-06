International
Two Russian Tu-95MS Strategic Bombers Fly Over Chukchi Sea - MoD
Two Russian Tu-95МS strategic missile carriers have carried out an over 12-hour flight over the waters of the Chukchi Sea located between Russia's Chukotka Autonomous Area and the US state of Alaska, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Two Tu-95MS long-range strategic missile carriers conducted a scheduled flight in airspace over the neutral waters of the Chukchi Sea. The flight duration stood at more than 12 hours," the defense ministry said in a statement. During the flight, the bombers were escorted by crews of Su-35S aircraft of the Russian aerospace forces, the statement read. The flight was conducted "in strict accordance with the international rules of use of airspace," commander of long-range aviation of the Russian aerospace forces, Lt. Gen. Sergey Kobylash, said. Long-range aviation pilots regularly fly over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas, and the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Defense Ministry explained.
Two Russian Tu-95MS Strategic Bombers Fly Over Chukchi Sea - MoD

11:41 GMT 06.04.2024
© Russian Defense Ministry Press Service / Go to the mediabankA Tupolev Tu-95MS Bear strategic bomber.
A Tupolev Tu-95MS Bear strategic bomber. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2024
© Russian Defense Ministry Press Service
/
Go to the mediabank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Russian Tu-95МS strategic missile carriers have carried out an over 12-hour flight over the waters of the Chukchi Sea located between Russia's Chukotka Autonomous Area and the US state of Alaska, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Two Tu-95MS long-range strategic missile carriers conducted a scheduled flight in airspace over the neutral waters of the Chukchi Sea. The flight duration stood at more than 12 hours," the defense ministry said in a statement.
During the flight, the bombers were escorted by crews of Su-35S aircraft of the Russian aerospace forces, the statement read. The flight was conducted "in strict accordance with the international rules of use of airspace," commander of long-range aviation of the Russian aerospace forces, Lt. Gen. Sergey Kobylash, said.
Long-range aviation pilots regularly fly over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas, and the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Defense Ministry explained.
