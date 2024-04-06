International
US, Israeli Military on High Alert for Iran to Strike Back at Israel - Reports
The United States and Israel have put their armed forces on high alert amid reports of a possible retaliation from Iran for Israel's airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, the New York Times reported, citing sources.
On Friday, the US broadcaster CBS reported citing officials that the United States and Israel believe Iran is about to retaliate for the Israeli bombing of the Iranian consulate in Syria. Israel canceled leave for combat units, recalled some reservists to air defense units and blocked GPS signals, the NYT report said. Two unnamed Iranian officials said Iran placed all its armed forces on full high alert, adding that a decision was made that Iran must give a response directly to the Damascus attack to create deterrence. On Monday, Israel carried out an airstrike on the consular annex of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, destroying the building. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said seven of its members had been killed in the attack, including two commanders. On Tuesday, the Syrian Health Ministry said that the attack had also killed four Syrians and injured 13 more.
08:04 GMT 06.04.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States and Israel have put their armed forces on high alert amid reports of a possible retaliation from Iran for Israel's airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, the New York Times reported, citing sources.
On Friday, the US broadcaster CBS reported citing officials that the United States and Israel believe Iran is about to retaliate for the Israeli bombing of the Iranian consulate in Syria.
Israel canceled leave for combat units, recalled some reservists to air defense units and blocked GPS signals, the NYT report said.
Two unnamed Iranian officials said Iran placed all its armed forces on full high alert, adding that a decision was made that Iran must give a response directly to the Damascus attack to create deterrence.
Military
Military
Iran vs. Israel Military Comparison: Who's Tougher?
Yesterday, 14:34 GMT
On Monday, Israel carried out an airstrike on the consular annex of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, destroying the building. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said seven of its members had been killed in the attack, including two commanders. On Tuesday, the Syrian Health Ministry said that the attack had also killed four Syrians and injured 13 more.
