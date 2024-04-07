https://sputnikglobe.com/20240407/france-to-procure-about-500-aasm-bombs-to-replenish-stocks---reports-1117788631.html
France to Procure About 500 AASM Bombs to Replenish Stocks - Reports
Sputnik International
The French Defense Ministry is preparing to order a new batch of about 500 AASM bombs from French company Safran to replenish stockpiles after Paris promised to supply Ukraine with 600 such bombs, La Tribune newspaper reported, citing sources.
In January, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said that France would supply Ukraine with 50 AASM bombs per month throughout 2024, starting in January. Western countries have been providing military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.
The French Defense Ministry is preparing to order a new batch of about 500 AASM bombs from French company Safran to replenish stockpiles after Paris promised to supply Ukraine with 600 such bombs, La Tribune newspaper reported, citing sources.
In January, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said that France would supply Ukraine
with 50 AASM bombs per month throughout 2024, starting in January.
Western countries have been providing military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.