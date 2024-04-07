International
Pantsir-M Naval Air Defense System Used for 1st Time, Shoots Down Storm Shadow
The Pantsir-M naval air defense system has been used for the first time in the special military operation zone and destroyed the Storm Shadow missiles, the CEO of High Precision Systems (part of Russia's state-owned defense corporation Rostec), Oleg Ryazantsev, said on Sunday.
"The ship, while on a cmbat duty, downed Storm Shadow missiles. In other words, we can already speak of the first effective successful use of the Pantsir-M serial system," Ryazantsev told the Russian broadcaster Zvezda. To date, the only ship in the Black Sea Fleet with the Pantsir-M complex is the small missile ship Cyclone of Project 22800.
09:47 GMT 07.04.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Pantsir-M naval air defense system has been used for the first time in the special military operation zone and destroyed the Storm Shadow missiles, the CEO of High Precision Systems (part of Russia's state-owned defense corporation Rostec), Oleg Ryazantsev, said on Sunday.
"The ship, while on a cmbat duty, downed Storm Shadow missiles. In other words, we can already speak of the first effective successful use of the Pantsir-M serial system," Ryazantsev told the Russian broadcaster Zvezda.
To date, the only ship in the Black Sea Fleet with the Pantsir-M complex is the small missile ship Cyclone of Project 22800.
