https://sputnikglobe.com/20240204/what-makes-russias-pantsir-air-defenses-second-to-none-1116582433.html

What Makes Russia’s Pantsir Air Defenses Second-to-None?

What Makes Russia’s Pantsir Air Defenses Second-to-None?

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week touted the Pantsir system as the weapon, which he said “is snapped up like hot cakes” on international defense markets.

2024-02-04T15:00+0000

2024-02-04T15:00+0000

2024-02-04T15:00+0000

military

russia

vladimir putin

armament

pantsir-s

air defense system

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/04/1116582210_0:143:3135:1906_1920x0_80_0_0_aca8a90216a899cf66d5a8b2e523f1b0.jpg

The Pantsir-S1 air defense system has been upgraded several times since entering service in 2010, which added significantly to its characteristics.State-run arms manufacturer Rostec said in a statement late last year that the S1’s new modification is based on the experiences gained by air defense troops operating in the Russian special military operation zone.What is the Pantsir Air Defense System?The system also provides additional protection to air defense units against enemy air attacks employing precision munitions, especially at low to extremely low altitudesThe 12 two-stage solid fuel missiles accelerate to up to 1,300 meters per second to engage targets flying up to 1,000 meters/second, and feature a 20 kg warhead designed to blast large enemy projectiles like fixed wing aircraft, missiles and large drones from the sky.The 30 mm guns are modernized 2A38M remote automatic cannon, a tried-and-tested short-range weapon that is also installed in the 2K22 Tunguska self-propelled anti-aircraft gun and missile system.Why is it Unique?The uniqueness of the Russian gun and missile system Pantsir-S1 pertains to its capability to "defend itself on its own," with the help of its supersonic missiles and 30 mm cannons, Viktor Litovkin pointed out.According to him, another of the Pantsir’s advantages is the fact that its missiles are in a container, which is "closed like a tin can." He explained that "the missiles can remain in this container for 15 years without maintenance or inspection," something that Litovkin said doesn’t affect the weapon’s performance characteristics.On top of that, he went on, the S1 can be based on a tracked or wheeled platform and it is even capable of being installed on a warship.Better Than US PatriotWhen it comes to target detection, the Pantsir outperforms the US­-made Patriot air defense system, which cannot track the targets flying at an altitude lower than 60 meters, per Litovkin.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/russias-newest-arms-clearly-better-than-natos---putin-1116559504.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/why-is-russias-s-350-vityaz-air-defense-system-better-than-us-made-patriot-1110556816.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russian president vladimir putin, the russian air defense system pantsir, the pantsir-s1's characteristics