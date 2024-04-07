https://sputnikglobe.com/20240407/russia-repels-9-ukrainian-attacks-toward-donetsk-in-past-24-hours---military-1117801728.html

Russia Repels 9 Ukrainian Attacks Toward Donetsk in Past 24 Hours - Military

Russian armed forces repelled nine Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, allowing them to take up more advantageous positions in the area, the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday.

"[Russian troops] repelled nine counterattacks by assault groups of the 10th mountain assault, 92nd airborne assault, 33rd and 67th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army in the areas of the towns of Berestove, Bohdanivka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said. Russian armed forces also hit Ukrainian forces in the areas of the villages of Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka of the Donetsk People's Republic and occupied more advantageous positions in the area. In the Donetsk direction only, Ukraine lost 370 troops, 13 vehicles, a US-made M777 howitzer and two US-made M119 howitzers, as well as a UK-made FH-70 howitzer and a German-made PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzer, the ministry said. Ukrainian losses in the area also include three D-20 howitzers, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery gun and three D-30 howitzers, as well as an ammunition depot and three Nota electronic warfare stations.In the Kupyansk direction, Russian troops repelled two counterattacks by groups of the Ukraine army's 95th airborne assault brigade in the vicinity of Terny in the Donetsk People's Republic.Meanwhile in the direction of Avdeyevka, Russian troops repelled 11 counterattacks by assault groups of the 24th, 47th, 115th mechanized, 59th motorized infantry and 25th airborne brigades of the Ukrainian army in the areas of Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Berdychi, Tonenke, Vodyane, Novokalynove and Novobakhmutivka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry said. "The enemy lost up to 375 troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, three armored combat vehicles, 11 vehicles, a US-made 155-mm M777 howitzer and a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount," the ministry added. At the same time, in the Kherson direction, Russian forces eliminated over 25 Ukrainian servicepeople, two US-made M777 howitzers and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, as well as two D-30 howitzers.

