https://sputnikglobe.com/20240407/russia-repels-9-ukrainian-attacks-toward-donetsk-in-past-24-hours---military-1117801728.html
Russia Repels 9 Ukrainian Attacks Toward Donetsk in Past 24 Hours - Military
Russia Repels 9 Ukrainian Attacks Toward Donetsk in Past 24 Hours - Military
Sputnik International
Russian armed forces repelled nine Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, allowing them to take up more advantageous positions in the area, the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday.
2024-04-07T20:18+0000
2024-04-07T20:18+0000
2024-04-07T20:18+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
donetsk
russian defense ministry
multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)
pzh 2000
d-30
donbass
newsfeed
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/07/1117193873_0:378:1024:954_1920x0_80_0_0_84218d08578966b8324cc4954ac613af.jpg
"[Russian troops] repelled nine counterattacks by assault groups of the 10th mountain assault, 92nd airborne assault, 33rd and 67th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army in the areas of the towns of Berestove, Bohdanivka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said. Russian armed forces also hit Ukrainian forces in the areas of the villages of Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka of the Donetsk People's Republic and occupied more advantageous positions in the area. In the Donetsk direction only, Ukraine lost 370 troops, 13 vehicles, a US-made M777 howitzer and two US-made M119 howitzers, as well as a UK-made FH-70 howitzer and a German-made PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzer, the ministry said. Ukrainian losses in the area also include three D-20 howitzers, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery gun and three D-30 howitzers, as well as an ammunition depot and three Nota electronic warfare stations.In the Kupyansk direction, Russian troops repelled two counterattacks by groups of the Ukraine army's 95th airborne assault brigade in the vicinity of Terny in the Donetsk People's Republic.Meanwhile in the direction of Avdeyevka, Russian troops repelled 11 counterattacks by assault groups of the 24th, 47th, 115th mechanized, 59th motorized infantry and 25th airborne brigades of the Ukrainian army in the areas of Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Berdychi, Tonenke, Vodyane, Novokalynove and Novobakhmutivka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry said. "The enemy lost up to 375 troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, three armored combat vehicles, 11 vehicles, a US-made 155-mm M777 howitzer and a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount," the ministry added. At the same time, in the Kherson direction, Russian forces eliminated over 25 Ukrainian servicepeople, two US-made M777 howitzers and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, as well as two D-30 howitzers.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240407/pantsir-m-russian-warships-do-it-all-air-defense-shell-1117792920.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240407/watch-russian-artillery-destroy-ukrainian-mortar-crew--ammo-depot-near-avdeyevka-1117789564.html
russia
ukraine
donetsk
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/07/1117193873_0:282:1024:1050_1920x0_80_0_0_7b857d12175609eb67e2777d513de867.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian military, russia donetsk, russia donbass war, russia victory, russia advance against ukraine
russian military, russia donetsk, russia donbass war, russia victory, russia advance against ukraine
Russia Repels 9 Ukrainian Attacks Toward Donetsk in Past 24 Hours - Military
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian armed forces repelled nine Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, allowing them to take up more advantageous positions in the area, the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday.
"[Russian troops] repelled nine counterattacks by assault groups of the 10th mountain assault, 92nd airborne assault, 33rd and 67th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army in the areas of the towns of Berestove, Bohdanivka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.
Russian armed forces also hit Ukrainian forces in the areas of the villages of Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka of the Donetsk People's Republic and occupied more advantageous positions in the area.
In the Donetsk direction only, Ukraine lost 370 troops, 13 vehicles, a US-made M777 howitzer and two US-made M119 howitzers, as well as a UK-made FH-70 howitzer and a German-made PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzer, the ministry said. Ukrainian losses in the area also include three D-20 howitzers, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery gun and three D-30 howitzers, as well as an ammunition depot and three Nota electronic warfare stations.
In the Kupyansk direction, Russian troops repelled two counterattacks by groups of the Ukraine army's 95th airborne assault brigade in the vicinity of Terny in the Donetsk People's Republic.
"Ukraine lost up to 30 servicepeople, a tank, two armored combat vehicles and two cars. In the course of counter-battery warfare, two 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery guns, a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, a 152-mm D-20 howitzer, a 220-mm Uragan multiple rocket launcher [MLRS], a 122-mm Grad MLRS, as well as a US-made radar counter-battery warfare station AN/TPQ-50 and a Nota electronic warfare station were hit," the defense ministry reported.
Meanwhile in the direction of Avdeyevka, Russian troops repelled 11 counterattacks by assault groups of the 24th, 47th, 115th mechanized, 59th motorized infantry and 25th airborne brigades of the Ukrainian army in the areas of Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Berdychi, Tonenke, Vodyane, Novokalynove and Novobakhmutivka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry said.
"The enemy lost up to 375 troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, three armored combat vehicles, 11 vehicles, a US-made 155-mm M777 howitzer and a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount," the ministry added.
At the same time, in the Kherson direction, Russian forces eliminated over 25 Ukrainian servicepeople, two US-made M777 howitzers and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, as well as two D-30 howitzers.