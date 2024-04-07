https://sputnikglobe.com/20240407/russian-forces-destroy-ukraines-warehouse-of-unmanned-boats-over-past-24-hours---mod-1117794182.html

Russian Forces Destroy Ukraine's Warehouse of Unmanned Boats Over Past 24 Hours - MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian aerospace forces destroyed Ukrainian troops' warehouse that stored unmanned boats handed over to Kiev by NATO, as well as two S-300 air defense systems and several other military targets over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Strategic and tactical aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Russian armed forces destroyed a warehouse of unmanned boats handed over to Ukraine by NATO countries, two S-300 air defense systems, a P-18 radar station for detecting and tracking air targets, and struck Ukrainian personnel and military equipment in 107 areas," the ministry said.The Russian armed forces repelled nine attacks by Ukraine in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours, eliminating up to 370 Ukrainian servicepeople and taking up more advantageous positions in the area, the ministry said on.The Russian armed forces also hit Ukrainian forces in the areas of the villages of Ivanovskoe, Klishcheevka and Andreevka of the Donetsk People's Republic and occupied more advantageous positions in the area, the ministry stated.In the Donetsk region only, Ukraine lost 370 servicepeople, 13 vehicles, a US-made M777 howitzer and two US-made M119 howitzers, as well as UK-made FH-70 howitzer and a German-made PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzer, the ministry said. Ukrainian losses in the area also include three D-20 howitzers, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery gun and three D-30 howitzers, as well as an ammunition depot and three Nota electronic warfare stations, the ministry noted.In the Kupyansk region, Russian troops repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the 95th airborne assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in the vicinity of the locality of Terny in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry said.Meanwhile, in the area of Avdeyevka, Russian troops repelled 11 counterattacks by assault groups of the 24th, 47th, 115th mechanized, 59th motorized infantry and 25th airborne brigades of the Ukrainian army in the areas of Pervomaiskoe, Krasnogorovka, Berdychi, Tonenkoe, Vodyanoe, Novokalynovoe and Novobakhmutovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry said.At the same time, in the Kherson direction, Russian forces eliminated over 25 Ukrainian servicepeople, two US-made M777 howitzers and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, as well as two D-30 howitzers, the ministry also said.

