Ukraine Loses Over 280 Troops in Avdeyevka Region in Past 24 Hours - MoD

The Russian armed forces repelled 12 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the region of Avdeyevka, over the past 24 hours, with Kiev losing more than 280 servicepeople in the area as a result, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2024-04-06T11:38+0000

"The enemy lost more than 280 servicepeople, three tanks and two armored combat vehicles, as well as six vehicles. In the course of counter-battery fighting, a 155-mm M777 howitzer and a US-made 155-mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount and a 122 mm D-30 howitzer were hit," the ministry said. Moreover, the Russian armed forces repelled two attacks by assault groups of Ukrainian troops in the area of the village of Rozdolovka located near the city of Artemovsk, in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours, the ministry added. As a result, Ukraine lost over 470 servicepeople, two armored vehicles and eight vehicles, as well as a US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, a US-made M777 howitzer, four Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mounts, a Rapira anti-tank gun, and a field ammunition depot in the area, the ministry also said. In addition, over the past 24 hours, Russian troops hit Ukrainian defense industry enterprises engaged in the production and repair of armored and automotive equipment, drones, military airfields and temporary deployment sites for foreign mercenaries, the ministry stated.Russian artillery and attack drones hit five boats of Ukraine overnight when the latter's troops were loading and trying to approach the left bank of the Dnepr River, with Kiev losing up to 30 servicepeople as a result, the ministry said."The movement of vessels on the Dnepr River was monitored overnight, and five enemy boats were hit by artillery and attack drones at landing points of the assault forces while attempting to approach the left bank. Ukrainian losses amounted to up to 30 servicepeople, two vehicles and one self-propelled artillery system Paladin, as well as M777, D-20 and D-30 howitzers," the Dnepr group of Russian troops said on Telegram.

