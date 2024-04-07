https://sputnikglobe.com/20240407/security-council-to-discuss-palestines-request-for-full-un-membership-monday-1117787413.html
Security Council to Discuss Palestine's Request for Full UN Membership Monday
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will consider Palestine's request for full membership in the organization and its transfer to the UNSC Committee on the Admission of New Members on April 8, a schedule of meetings for next week revealed.
The presidency of the UNSC will hold consultations to discuss further actions on Palestine's request at 10:00 am local time (14:00 GMT) Monday, the schedule read. At 12:00 noon local time the presidency will convene the council's closed meeting to confirm receipt of Palestine's letter and transfer it to the relevant committee.
UNSC members are not expected to make any statements at the meeting.
Currently Palestine has only observer status at the UN, a recognition it has been granted since 2012.