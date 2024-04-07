https://sputnikglobe.com/20240407/security-council-to-discuss-palestines-request-for-full-un-membership-monday-1117787413.html

Security Council to Discuss Palestine's Request for Full UN Membership Monday

Security Council to Discuss Palestine's Request for Full UN Membership Monday

Sputnik International

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will consider Palestine's request for full membership in the organization and its transfer to the UNSC Committee on the Admission of New Members on April 8, a schedule of meetings for next week revealed.

2024-04-07T02:37+0000

2024-04-07T02:37+0000

2024-04-07T02:45+0000

world

newsfeed

palestine

un security council (unsc)

united nations security council

the united nations (un)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1f/1115918660_0:287:3070:2014_1920x0_80_0_0_b76df5fa6118035ddf59e9af070068f6.jpg

The presidency of the UNSC will hold consultations to discuss further actions on Palestine's request at 10:00 am local time (14:00 GMT) Monday, the schedule read. At 12:00 noon local time the presidency will convene the council's closed meeting to confirm receipt of Palestine's letter and transfer it to the relevant committee. UNSC members are not expected to make any statements at the meeting. Currently Palestine has only observer status at the UN, a recognition it has been granted since 2012.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/united-states-mocking-international-law-creating-world-of-the-jungle-1117569610.html

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

palestine un membership, palestine full united nations membership, security council considers palestine membership, palestine united nations