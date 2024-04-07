International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Three Employees of Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Wounded After Ukrainian Attack
Three employees of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant were wounded in Sunday's Ukrainian drone attack.Kamikaze drones sent by Kiev forces struck the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) immediately after an inspection carried out by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Sunday.
Subscribe
Being updated
The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant has been subjected to constant Ukrainian shelling and drone attacks for over two years, ever since it fell into the hands of Russian forces in March 2022.
Three employees of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant were wounded in Sunday's Ukrainian drone attack.
Kamikaze drones sent by Kiev forces struck the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) immediately after an inspection carried out by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Sunday.
