Three Employees of Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Wounded After Ukrainian Attack

The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant has been subjected to constant Ukrainian shelling and drone attacks for over two years, ever since it fell into the hands of... 07.04.2024, Sputnik International

Three employees of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant were wounded in Sunday's Ukrainian drone attack.Kamikaze drones sent by Kiev forces struck the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) immediately after an inspection carried out by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Sunday.

