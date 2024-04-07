https://sputnikglobe.com/20240407/three-employees-of-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-wounded-after-ukrainian-attack-1117798801.html
Three Employees of Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Wounded After Ukrainian Attack
Three Employees of Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Wounded After Ukrainian Attack
Sputnik International
The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant has been subjected to constant Ukrainian shelling and drone attacks for over two years, ever since it fell into the hands of... 07.04.2024, Sputnik International
2024-04-07T15:12+0000
2024-04-07T15:12+0000
2024-04-07T15:16+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
zaporozhye
russia
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0f/1099623703_0:143:3133:1905_1920x0_80_0_0_8b62a4edf04e0e14ce594c0c6e87e668.jpg
Three employees of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant were wounded in Sunday's Ukrainian drone attack.Kamikaze drones sent by Kiev forces struck the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) immediately after an inspection carried out by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Sunday.
zaporozhye
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0f/1099623703_200:0:2931:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9e787e5d6091a5548c4053f4ee0fd514.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
international atomic energy agency (iaea), zaporozhye, russia, ukraine
international atomic energy agency (iaea), zaporozhye, russia, ukraine
Three Employees of Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Wounded After Ukrainian Attack
15:12 GMT 07.04.2024 (Updated: 15:16 GMT 07.04.2024)
Being updated
The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant has been subjected to constant Ukrainian shelling and drone attacks for over two years, ever since it fell into the hands of Russian forces in March 2022.
Three employees of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant were wounded in Sunday's Ukrainian drone attack.
Kamikaze drones sent by Kiev forces struck the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) immediately after an inspection carried out by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Sunday.