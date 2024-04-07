International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240407/uk-sends-ship-to-eastern-mediterranean-to-support-aid-corridor-to-gaza-strip---govt-1117790003.html
UK Sends Ship to Eastern Mediterranean to Support Aid Corridor to Gaza Strip - Gov't
UK Sends Ship to Eastern Mediterranean to Support Aid Corridor to Gaza Strip - Gov't
Sputnik International
The United Kingdom has sent a Royal Navy ship to the Eastern Mediterranean to facilitate humanitarian aid delivery to the Gaza Strip, UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said.
2024-04-07T07:21+0000
2024-04-07T07:21+0000
world
united kingdom (uk)
eastern mediterranean
gaza strip
royal navy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/18/1115785083_0:0:819:460_1920x0_80_0_0_2d26cfe90e6a570c5baa2da871c99818.png
"A Royal Navy ship is now en-route to the Eastern Mediterranean to support international efforts to get life-saving aid to Gaza," Shapps said in a statement published by the UK government on Saturday. The ship deployment is expected to facilitate the establishment of an international humanitarian maritime corridor from Cyprus to the Gaza Strip and will start operations in early May, the statement read. The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has allocated 9.7 million pounds sterling ($12.3 million) for the humanitarian deliveries to the conflict-torn enclave, the statement said. In October 2023, Cyprus proposed creating a maritime corridor to deliver aid to Gaza. The first ship left the port of Larnaca on March 12 and arrived in Gaza on March 15.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231224/uk-to-deploy-royal-navy-warship-to-ex-colony-amid-guyana-venezuela-dispute-1115784604.html
united kingdom (uk)
eastern mediterranean
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/18/1115785083_101:0:716:461_1920x0_80_0_0_8c7ff726c005b0108665ee0d64733b12.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
eastern mediterranean, aid corridor, gaza strip, uk sends ship
eastern mediterranean, aid corridor, gaza strip, uk sends ship

UK Sends Ship to Eastern Mediterranean to Support Aid Corridor to Gaza Strip - Gov't

07:21 GMT 07.04.2024
© Photo : UK MoD/Crown copyrightScreenshot of UK Royal Navy's HMS Trent, seen here off the coast of West Africa.
Screenshot of UK Royal Navy's HMS Trent, seen here off the coast of West Africa. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2024
© Photo : UK MoD/Crown copyright
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom has sent a Royal Navy ship to the Eastern Mediterranean to facilitate humanitarian aid delivery to the Gaza Strip, UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said.
"A Royal Navy ship is now en-route to the Eastern Mediterranean to support international efforts to get life-saving aid to Gaza," Shapps said in a statement published by the UK government on Saturday.
The ship deployment is expected to facilitate the establishment of an international humanitarian maritime corridor from Cyprus to the Gaza Strip and will start operations in early May, the statement read. The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has allocated 9.7 million pounds sterling ($12.3 million) for the humanitarian deliveries to the conflict-torn enclave, the statement said.
"As well as the Royal Navy ship from the Ministry of Defence, the FCDO is also committing up to £9.7 million for aid deliveries; logistical expertise and equipment support to the corridor, such as forklift trucks and storage units; and expertise, to maximise the levels of aid reaching those people who desperately need it," the statement added.
Screenshot of UK Royal Navy's HMS Trent, seen here off the coast of West Africa. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2023
World
UK to Deploy Royal Navy Warship to Ex-Colony Amid Guyana-Venezuela Dispute
24 December 2023, 13:30 GMT
In October 2023, Cyprus proposed creating a maritime corridor to deliver aid to Gaza. The first ship left the port of Larnaca on March 12 and arrived in Gaza on March 15.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала