https://sputnikglobe.com/20240407/uk-sends-ship-to-eastern-mediterranean-to-support-aid-corridor-to-gaza-strip---govt-1117790003.html
UK Sends Ship to Eastern Mediterranean to Support Aid Corridor to Gaza Strip - Gov't
UK Sends Ship to Eastern Mediterranean to Support Aid Corridor to Gaza Strip - Gov't
Sputnik International
The United Kingdom has sent a Royal Navy ship to the Eastern Mediterranean to facilitate humanitarian aid delivery to the Gaza Strip, UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said.
2024-04-07T07:21+0000
2024-04-07T07:21+0000
2024-04-07T07:21+0000
world
united kingdom (uk)
eastern mediterranean
gaza strip
royal navy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/18/1115785083_0:0:819:460_1920x0_80_0_0_2d26cfe90e6a570c5baa2da871c99818.png
"A Royal Navy ship is now en-route to the Eastern Mediterranean to support international efforts to get life-saving aid to Gaza," Shapps said in a statement published by the UK government on Saturday. The ship deployment is expected to facilitate the establishment of an international humanitarian maritime corridor from Cyprus to the Gaza Strip and will start operations in early May, the statement read. The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has allocated 9.7 million pounds sterling ($12.3 million) for the humanitarian deliveries to the conflict-torn enclave, the statement said. In October 2023, Cyprus proposed creating a maritime corridor to deliver aid to Gaza. The first ship left the port of Larnaca on March 12 and arrived in Gaza on March 15.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231224/uk-to-deploy-royal-navy-warship-to-ex-colony-amid-guyana-venezuela-dispute-1115784604.html
united kingdom (uk)
eastern mediterranean
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/18/1115785083_101:0:716:461_1920x0_80_0_0_8c7ff726c005b0108665ee0d64733b12.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
eastern mediterranean, aid corridor, gaza strip, uk sends ship
eastern mediterranean, aid corridor, gaza strip, uk sends ship
UK Sends Ship to Eastern Mediterranean to Support Aid Corridor to Gaza Strip - Gov't
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom has sent a Royal Navy ship to the Eastern Mediterranean to facilitate humanitarian aid delivery to the Gaza Strip, UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said.
"A Royal Navy ship is now en-route to the Eastern Mediterranean to support international efforts to get life-saving aid to Gaza," Shapps said in a statement published by the UK government on Saturday.
The ship deployment
is expected to facilitate the establishment of an international humanitarian maritime corridor from Cyprus to the Gaza Strip and will start operations in early May, the statement read. The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has allocated 9.7 million pounds sterling ($12.3 million) for the humanitarian deliveries to the conflict-torn enclave, the statement said.
"As well as the Royal Navy ship from the Ministry of Defence, the FCDO is also committing up to £9.7 million for aid deliveries; logistical expertise and equipment support to the corridor, such as forklift trucks and storage units; and expertise, to maximise the levels of aid reaching those people who desperately need it," the statement added.
24 December 2023, 13:30 GMT
In October 2023, Cyprus proposed creating a maritime corridor to deliver aid to Gaza. The first ship left the port of Larnaca on March 12 and arrived in Gaza on March 15.